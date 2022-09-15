Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla County Special Library District Board to Meet on Sept. 22
The Umatilla County Special Library District Board’s monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, as well as via Zoom. A copy of the agenda for the meeting can be found online.
northeastoregonnow.com
E. Oregon Correctional Institution Holding Hiring Event on Sept. 20
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, 2500 Westgate in Pendleton, is holding an open house hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Job seekers can learn about a career as a correctional officer with the Oregon Department of Corrections. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, help with the application process, and give a tour of the facility.
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Appoints Baumgartner, Cuevas to City Council
The Boardman City Council appointed Heather Baumgartner and Cristina Cuevas to the council at its Tuesday meeting. They were among six citizens who expressed an interest in the vacant council seats left by Paul Beagle and Katy Norton in August. Each candidate was asked questions by the council and with a majority vote, the two were appointed to fill the vacancies with terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.
northeastoregonnow.com
UEC to Host Member Appreciation Lunches During Month of October
With October being National Cooperative Month, Umatilla Electric Cooperative will host a barbeque lunch for its members. Member Appreciation lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hermiston office on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the Boardman office on Wednesday, Oct. 5. UEC will grill up hotdogs and will be giving away treats, member gifts and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northeastoregonnow.com
Morrow County Harvest Festival Set for Oct. 1 at SAGE Center
The ninth annual Morrow County Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman. This year’s free community event will be exclusively outdoors. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a large variety of vendors, activities for children, live music, mule-drawn wagon rides, food, beer and wine, and much more. For more information, visit the SAGE Center’s website or call 541-481-7243.
northeastoregonnow.com
Stanfield Educator Named IMESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year
A Stanfield educator is one of 16 teachers who have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year. Stanfield School District’s physical education teacher, Travis Reeser, has been named InterMountain ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Reeser teaches P.E. at Stanfield Secondary School. He wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in a few weeks.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Ed Foundation’s Benefit Fun Run & Walk Takes Place Oct. 1
The Hermiston Education Foundation will host the 14th annual Fun Run & Walk benefit on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Riverfront Park. This year’s run will focus on book donations. The entry fee is a minimum $5 donation or books for student supplemental reading. The school with the highest participation will win the coveted Golden Fleet of Feet trophy.
northeastoregonnow.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Brush Fires Covering 500 Acres
Firefighters on Wednesday battled brush fires covering 500 acres in the area of Highway 730 and crews remain on the scene today extinguishing hot spots. Around 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of Highway 730 at milepost 191. Upon arrival, firefighters found two separate fires actively burning along the highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northeastoregonnow.com
Kiwanis Club, Parks & Rec Hosting Kids Day Saturday at Butte Park
The Hermiston Kiwanis Club and the Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department are hosting Kiwanis Kids Day tomorrow, Sept. 17 at Butte Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes pony rides, petting zoo, lots of games, prizes, ice cream, entertainment and much more. For more information, call the parks department at 541-667-5018.
northeastoregonnow.com
Saltwater Sky to Play Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend
Saltwater Sky will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The country band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
northeastoregonnow.com
Bulldogs Breeze by Walla Walla
The Hermiston Bulldogs bounced back from last week’s loss to Richland with a 37-19 win over the visiting Walla Walla Blue Devils. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive on a long pass from Isaac Corey to Landon Shilhanek and followed that up with a first-quarter field goal by Abel Alatorre to take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
Comments / 0