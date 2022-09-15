Read full article on original website
App mistakenly points mourners to North Carolina in honor of Queen Elizabeth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Don’t always believe what an app tells you. A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte. The app made smartphones look pretty dumb. This may shock you, but the queue for the queen is nowhere near the Queen […]
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Herbert T. Mullen Jr.
Elizabeth City, NC – Herbert Taylor Mullen Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Business After Hours event set at The Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours event at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Gardens is located at 1411 National Park Drive in Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Dare County veteran outreach
It was sad news to hear that Queen Elizabeth II has passed at the age of 96 as reported on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. To all the natural citizens of Great Britain; to the Royal Family and to those who loved their Queen, my condolences for the loss of the respected, dedicated and longest serving Monarch. Since the end of WWII, it is clear she took the position she would inherit seriously conducting herself and her reign for 70 years with dignity and grace despite the heartache and loss she suffered over the years.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith, 43, of Rodanthe, died September 11, 2022. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. Survivors include son Elijah Eisensmith, sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith and parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
thecoastlandtimes.com
David W. Mowers
David W. Mowers, 67, died September 10, 2022, at home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. He was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by mother Daisey Mowers Cox, Thomas C. Cox Jr. and sister Cheryl Cox Plowe.
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Marie Ann Osovet
Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 12, 2022 at home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Survivors include husband Darryl Osovet; daughter Jennifer Bonamico and husband Mark; son Joseph...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Town hall event on suicide set for September 27
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized – and often taboo – topic. The Dare County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the special month at its Sept. 6, 2022 meeting. The proclamation “calls upon the citizens of Dare County to increase their awareness and understanding of the problems we face regarding mental health concerns and suicide.”
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Butch Robertson named new race director for Outer Banks Sporting Events
The Outer Banks Sporting Events (OBSE) Board of Directors recently hired Butch Robertson of Washington, NC as its new race director for all sporting events. Robertson, who has lived in North Carolina for some 29 years, has a lot of race experience under his belt. Some of the races include managing the run course for the Chicago Marathon, the nation’s largest triathlon with over 9,000 athletes; directing The Triangle Triathlon for 10 years; the Raleigh Marathon; The Carolina Beach Marathon and Half Marathon and more than 600 other races where he directed or managed the race.
obxtoday.com
Connie D. Liverman
Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
