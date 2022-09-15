ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

New York YIMBY

Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey

Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

South Florida office sales falter, despite strong leasing

UPDATED, Sept. 17, 2:02 p.m.: On a recent visit to New York, Todd Rosenberg tested lenders’ appetite to bankroll his planned purchase of a trophy Sunshine State office tower. Seemingly, it should be a slam dunk of a financing deal. After all, Rosenberg isn’t betting on any office market...
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
therealdeal.com

Meadow, Davean pick up 12 apartment properties for $77M

Carlyle isn’t the only institutional player buying apartment buildings individually in New York City. Meadow Partners and Davean Holdings have acquired 12 free-market, multifamily properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan in the past six months, spending $77.2 million in all. The joint venture secured a $59.6 million loan from Fortress Investment Group for the acquisitions, according to the debt broker, Walker & Dunlop.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
therealdeal.com

Related rolls the dice with Hudson Yards casino bid

Related Companies announced Thursday it will be partnering with Wynn Resorts in the first publicly announced bid for one of three new casino licenses open to city developers, Bloomberg and the New York Times reported. The casino would be located next to the Javits Center on the undeveloped western side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
therealdeal.com

New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines

An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL

