New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
roi-nj.com
79-story luxury Jersey City condo building, 99 Hudson, closes out scorching summer of activity (SLIDESHOW)
It was a summer to remember at 99 Hudson, one of the region’s most iconic condominium buildings, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Marketing Directors, its exclusive marketing and sales agent. Rising 79 stories above Jersey City’s Hudson River waterfront, directly across from Lower Manhattan, 99 Hudson significantly...
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
therealdeal.com
South Florida office sales falter, despite strong leasing
UPDATED, Sept. 17, 2:02 p.m.: On a recent visit to New York, Todd Rosenberg tested lenders’ appetite to bankroll his planned purchase of a trophy Sunshine State office tower. Seemingly, it should be a slam dunk of a financing deal. After all, Rosenberg isn’t betting on any office market...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
therealdeal.com
Meadow, Davean pick up 12 apartment properties for $77M
Carlyle isn’t the only institutional player buying apartment buildings individually in New York City. Meadow Partners and Davean Holdings have acquired 12 free-market, multifamily properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan in the past six months, spending $77.2 million in all. The joint venture secured a $59.6 million loan from Fortress Investment Group for the acquisitions, according to the debt broker, Walker & Dunlop.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
roi-nj.com
Capital Realty Associates completes sale of 3-building multifamily portfolio in Jersey City
Howell-based Capital Realty Associates recently announced Solomon Halberstam, sales associate, completed the sale of a three-building multifamily portfolio in Jersey City for $6.9 million. The properties included 6, 8 and 10 Bergen Ave., a 24-unit building, 484 Central Ave., a seven-unit building, and 938 Westside Ave., a 12-unit building. The...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
therealdeal.com
Related rolls the dice with Hudson Yards casino bid
Related Companies announced Thursday it will be partnering with Wynn Resorts in the first publicly announced bid for one of three new casino licenses open to city developers, Bloomberg and the New York Times reported. The casino would be located next to the Javits Center on the undeveloped western side...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
