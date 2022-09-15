Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert Reveals Look at Her ‘Secret Hideout’ in Nashville
Giving fans an inside look at her songwriting process, country music superstar Miranda Lambert reveals her “secret hideout” in Nashville where she writes most of her songs. While speaking to People, Miranda Lambert shares that her hideout is at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management....
Hank Williams Jr. Performs Surprise Show at Nashville Hot Spot
On Thursday (September 15th), country music star Hank Williams Jr. performed a surprise show at the Nashville hot spot, American Legion Post #82. According to Saving Country Music, Hank Williams Jr. made the unannounced surprise performance at the American Legion as part of the AmericanaFest, which is taking place in Nashville this week. He also used the performance to promote his new blues album Rich White Honky Blues, which was released on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound record label. Auerbach also attended the surprise performance and played. Patrick Carney was on drums for the final song. Following the performance, Auerbach and The Black Keys played a few songs. Nikki Lane went on prior to Williams Jr.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville
Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
WKRN
New Kendra Scott line helps those hard of hearing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hearing loss affects millions of people, but what some may not know is that the cost of hearing aids can be pricey. News 2’s Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has launched a non-profit dedicated to making the process of getting hearing tested and being fitted for a hearing aid easier.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Donna Vincler Crowned Winner of the 18th Annual Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest!
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Donna Vincler from Brentwood, TN was named the winner of the 18 th Annual Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest at Thursday’s design showcase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006090/en/ Paige Davis and Donna Vincler with the winning design. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
nowplayingnashville.com
Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee’s athletic department dropped the best video you’ll see on the internet all year
The Tennessee Vols athletic department dropped one of the best videos of the year this week. Tennessee football’s official Instagram account uploaded a reel “recapping” the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh that included some hilarious “edits”. It’s really impossible to describe, just watch the masterpiece...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
Eater
Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts
A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
WSMV
‘She was a super woman’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
Outsider.com
559K+
Followers
61K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0