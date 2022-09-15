Read full article on original website
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
Police Need Help Identifying Car Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
Oklahoma City Police are looking to identify a man they said is caught on camera breaking into a vehicle. Police say he was caught on camera near Northwest 137th and Morgan road. Security camera got a pretty good look at him, you can see his tattoos which investigators hope are...
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
Bethany Man Hits Grandparents With Car, Drives Off
Bethany Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said arrests have been made so far, but the victims are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OCPD: NW OKC Burglary Call Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Norman
Oklahoma City police confirmed new information about a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. Officers said they received a burglary call near Northwest 63rd Street and North Independence Avenue. The suspect stole the car from a home near that location, authorities said. The department's Air Support Unit was in the vicinity of...
Man Recounts Moments When 80-Year-Old Neighbor Was Robbed Before Pursuit
Oklahoma City police have identified a man in connection to a high-speed chase through the metro. OCPD said 45-year-old Allen Ray Idell Jr. burglarized a home in northwest Oklahoma City, stole a car and eventually crashed through a gate at a home in Norman. Officers said he then ran from...
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Man accused of raping female inmate while being booked into Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a handcuffed woman while both were being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have led to ongoing protests about conditions at the jail. Despite...
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond
Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
