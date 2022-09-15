ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's odds at winning the national title; Johnson's Heisman hopes; my Top 25

A&M’s odds of winning the national championship are 150/1. They had been 22/1 before the loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies’ odds were 16/1 on Jan. 11 by BetOnline.ag. Ironically, A&M quarterback Max Johnson had his odds at winning the Heisman go off the board this week. He had been 40/1 the last two weeks. Maybe he can at least get on the board with a good showing against Miami.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday

Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday

The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel looks back on Jimbo Fisher's complex offense

Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s playbook. Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, now the Sea Kings’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, wanted to know if they had seen anything like the route patterns and concepts Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher had conceived.
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M

MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet

The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes,...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2

Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
Brazos Christian volleyball team tops Waco Live Oak in four sets

The Brazos Christian volleyball team defeated Waco Live Oak 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 on Thursday in TAPPS District 3-3A play at home. Cate Wright had 14 kills and seven aces for Brazos Christian (16-6, 3-1), while Emily Angerer had 10 kills and 23 assists. Camille Powers had 14 assists and five digs, and Peyton Spaw had 10 digs and five aces.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21

SAN SABA -- Jim Ned quarterback Troy Doran added a two-point conversion run after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Breydon Walker as the Indians rallied for a 22-21 nondistrict victory over the Rockdale Tigers. Rockdale (1-3) took a 21-7 lead as Blaydn Barcak scored on a pair of short...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bellville 49, Cameron 14

CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Snook uses ground game to put away Weimar 20-14

SNOOK — After a sluggish start, the Snook offense found its rhythm and never slowed down in a 20-14 win over Weimar on Friday at Bluejay Stadium. Both teams utilized their ground-and-pound offenses heavily throughout the game with the Bluejays (2-1) tallying 247 rushing yards to the Wildcats’ 192. Four players rushed for at least 45 yards for Snook led by junior quarterback J. Breaux Hruska and senior fullback Ryder Becka, who each had 78.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet

BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday. Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory

CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays. Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mart tops Centerville 21-20 in Class 2A top 10 football battle

CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A — the Tigers ranked ninth...
CENTERVILLE, TX

