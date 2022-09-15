Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's odds at winning the national title; Johnson's Heisman hopes; my Top 25
A&M’s odds of winning the national championship are 150/1. They had been 22/1 before the loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies’ odds were 16/1 on Jan. 11 by BetOnline.ag. Ironically, A&M quarterback Max Johnson had his odds at winning the Heisman go off the board this week. He had been 40/1 the last two weeks. Maybe he can at least get on the board with a good showing against Miami.
Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday
Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday
The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena. Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel looks back on Jimbo Fisher's complex offense
Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s playbook. Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, now the Sea Kings’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, wanted to know if they had seen anything like the route patterns and concepts Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher had conceived.
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet
The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes,...
Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2
Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
Rice's interceptions spur Bryan football team to 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle
Bryan had a trio of nifty touchdown pass plays, but senior linebacker Mason Rice and the Viking defense stole the show in Friday night’s 31-10 nondistrict victory over the Richmond Randle Lions at Merrill Green Stadium. It took Bryan only 10 seconds to get the Homecoming crowd revved up...
Texas A&M volleyball team upsets No. 21 Western Kentucky in three-set sweep
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Indiana 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 early Friday afternoon but rebounded with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-22 upset victory over No. 21 Western Kentucky in the nightcap at the WKU Invitational at Diddle Arena. A&M (7-3) fought Indiana (7-4) in...
Aggie cross country team to host annual Texas A&M Invitational on Friday morning
The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Admission is free. Pets are not allowed. The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K at 8:45 a.m. A&M opened...
Brazos Christian volleyball team tops Waco Live Oak in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team defeated Waco Live Oak 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 on Thursday in TAPPS District 3-3A play at home. Cate Wright had 14 kills and seven aces for Brazos Christian (16-6, 3-1), while Emily Angerer had 10 kills and 23 assists. Camille Powers had 14 assists and five digs, and Peyton Spaw had 10 digs and five aces.
Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
SAN SABA -- Jim Ned quarterback Troy Doran added a two-point conversion run after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Breydon Walker as the Indians rallied for a 22-21 nondistrict victory over the Rockdale Tigers. Rockdale (1-3) took a 21-7 lead as Blaydn Barcak scored on a pair of short...
Bellville 49, Cameron 14
CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
Snook uses ground game to put away Weimar 20-14
SNOOK — After a sluggish start, the Snook offense found its rhythm and never slowed down in a 20-14 win over Weimar on Friday at Bluejay Stadium. Both teams utilized their ground-and-pound offenses heavily throughout the game with the Bluejays (2-1) tallying 247 rushing yards to the Wildcats’ 192. Four players rushed for at least 45 yards for Snook led by junior quarterback J. Breaux Hruska and senior fullback Ryder Becka, who each had 78.
Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet
BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14
HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday. Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter...
Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory
CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays. Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when...
Mart tops Centerville 21-20 in Class 2A top 10 football battle
CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”. The man was right. A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A — the Tigers ranked ninth...
