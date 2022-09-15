A&M’s odds of winning the national championship are 150/1. They had been 22/1 before the loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies’ odds were 16/1 on Jan. 11 by BetOnline.ag. Ironically, A&M quarterback Max Johnson had his odds at winning the Heisman go off the board this week. He had been 40/1 the last two weeks. Maybe he can at least get on the board with a good showing against Miami.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO