Pittsburgh, PA

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pete Carroll Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFC West showdown. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the challenges that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance may present. Even though Lance struggled in Week 1, Carroll said the former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
LINCOLN, NE
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
Look: 2 Nebraska Fans Going Viral For Their Outfits Today

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reached a new level of desperation. Following a home loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend, the program fired longtime head coach Scott Frost — opening up a midseason coaching search. During Saturday's matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, two Nebraska fans gave a...
LINCOLN, NE
Look: Tom Brady's Sideline Comment On Cowboys Goes Viral

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little difficulty beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this past week. But an interesting comment he made has been going viral in the aftermath. While sitting on the sidelines with star wide receiver Mike Evans, Evans asked Brady if he...
TAMPA, FL
