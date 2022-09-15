Read full article on original website
Related
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL・
Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
GOLF・
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off
Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo
It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
A Vindictive Richard Childress Gave Tyler Reddick a Dose of His Own Medicine Right Before the Kyle Busch Announcement
Richard Childress didn't hesitate in giving Tyler Reddick a dose of his own medicine this week just moments before the Kyle Busch announcement. The post A Vindictive Richard Childress Gave Tyler Reddick a Dose of His Own Medicine Right Before the Kyle Busch Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL・
Martin Truex Jr. Describes Violent Way He Wants to Get Over His Frustrating Season and PETA Won’t Be Happy About It
Martin Truex Jr. admitted that he wants to deal with the frustration of the 2022 Cup Series season in a violent way that won't make PETA happy. The post Martin Truex Jr. Describes Violent Way He Wants to Get Over His Frustrating Season and PETA Won’t Be Happy About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023
Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
611K+
Followers
75K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0