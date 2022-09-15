Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday
ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police searching for gunman in shooting that injured 1
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon at 540 W. 400 North. Police say one person was shot and rushed to the hospital. Officers were called out to the area at around 5:30 p.m. after multiple witnesses...
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
Police investigating after shots fired at quinceañera in Roy
Police in Roy are investigating seven shots fired at a quinceañera late last night. Nobody was injured.
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City police identify Uber passenger killed in crash with UTA train
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the Uber passenger killed in car crash with a Utah Transit Authority train Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. Jalen Neal, 28, was a passenger in an Chevy Bolt that witnesses say ran...
SLCPD, SWAT arrest barricaded Domestic Violence suspect
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has made an arrest of a 35-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Highland home, causing SWAT to be dispatched to the scene. From Friday evening into Saturday morning, SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators reportedly spent several hours trying to safely take […]
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
kjzz.com
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
Comments / 0