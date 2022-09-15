ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gephardt Daily

Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday

ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
ROY, UT
ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD, SWAT arrest barricaded Domestic Violence suspect

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has made an arrest of a 35-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Highland home, causing SWAT to be dispatched to the scene. From Friday evening into Saturday morning, SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators reportedly spent several hours trying to safely take […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.  According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
OREM, UT

