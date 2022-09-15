ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard to miss Week 2 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will be without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Sunday during a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leonard, 27, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday after missing the team’s season opener against the Houston Texans due to offseason back surgery. In his absence, the Colts held the Houston Texans offense in check in a 20-20 tie, but twice allowed Texans tight end O.J. Howard to get free near the end zone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Cbs Opening Line#Lb Travon Walker
CBS Sports

How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Current Records: Indianapolis 0-0-1; Jacksonville 0-1 Last Season Records: Jacksonville 3-14; Indianapolis 9-8 The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to TIAA Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 23-17 at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking the second 26-11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy