Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
Frank Reich's play-calling is not the Indianapolis Colts' problem | Opinion
Many Colts fans are fed up with fifth-year coach Frank Reich, but I think he's actually quite good. Just needs a better roster, and tougher demeanor.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
Jerry Hughes is fined $5,305 because his pants didn't cover his entire knee in the Houston Texans NFL opener against Indianapolis Colts last Sunday
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been fined by the NFL because his pants did not cover his knees in the opening game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans tied 20-20 with the Colts at the NRG stadium on Sunday but Hughes caught the eye of officials for the wrong reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard to miss Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will be without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Sunday during a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leonard, 27, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday after missing the team’s season opener against the Houston Texans due to offseason back surgery. In his absence, the Colts held the Houston Texans offense in check in a 20-20 tie, but twice allowed Texans tight end O.J. Howard to get free near the end zone.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, could still play in Week 3
The injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed, and fortunately for the team, it may
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Current Records: Indianapolis 0-0-1; Jacksonville 0-1 Last Season Records: Jacksonville 3-14; Indianapolis 9-8 The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to TIAA Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 23-17 at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking the second 26-11.
Colts scrap Friday practice for walkthrough ahead of Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts left some scratching their heads when the team decided to scrap their practice Friday ahead of a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to reporter Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts decided to do a walkthrough Friday in lieu of a normal practice session.
Comments / 0