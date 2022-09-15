Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Is Acute Stress Associated With Future Health Risk?
Many people are familiar with the physical toll that chronic stress can take on one's health. However, acute stressors, like a traffic jam or major presentation, also activate the cardiovascular system. When someone has either a highly elevated or blunted cardiovascular response to stress, it can cause long-term damage. Previously,...
psychologytoday.com
5 Lessons for the Newly Chronically Ill
Coping with a new diagnosis is a painful process. It is helpful to confront your fears and biases about chronically ill people. Avoid falling into the traps of quick fixes and self-criticism. Trust yourself and focus on what is within your control. You have been poked and prodded by medical...
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity. A new study suggests that psychosocial stressors in childhood or early adulthood can exacerbate menopause symptoms almost two decades later. Such...
KevinMD.com
Focus on the rheumatoid arthritis patient, not on their disease
Medical school, residency, and fellowship taught me pathophysiology, diagnosis, and the most advanced treatments for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. As an attending physician, seeing my own patients, I noticed that targeted therapy is not able to control the disease in all patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The results varied. I could not stop asking myself, why is it so different?
How to live without chronic back pain, according to an expert
Join Dana Santas for a four-part series to learn how you can recover from and prevent low back pain. Santas, known as the "Mobility Maker," is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of "Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief." Here's Part IV.
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have a Burnout Personality?
Burnout is when you have high levels of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization and low levels of personal accomplishment. The two strongest relationships between personality traits and burnout are extroversion and neuroticism. Resting from an environment designed to foster burnout only puts a small stopper in it. It doesn’t curtail or...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
New research suggests daily multivitamin supplement may possibly improve cognition in older adults
MIAMI - New research suggests a daily multivitamin supplement could possibly improve cognition in older adults.Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. When she heard about a study testing whether a multivitamin could improve her brain health, she wanted to take part. "With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator. Because the more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are," she said. Laura Baker, Ph.D. at Wake Forest University School of Medicine...
psychologytoday.com
Rest to Replenish
Getting sufficient rest offers several health benefits, from preventing fatigue to boosting metabolism. Resting is also an important way to replenish your mental and emotional resources and avoid burnout. Regular nature walks, journaling, and vacations are all strategies that can help you relax. It’s that time of year when many...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
Psych Centra
How Does Your Body Remember Trauma?
Trauma can be held in the body, leading to physical symptoms years later — such as headaches, jumpiness, chronic pain, and dissociation. When you have an overwhelming experience, your logical mind might feel “over it” before your body does. In his 2014 book “The Body Keeps the...
MedicalXpress
Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief—but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Even if they're managing the pain on their...
Medical News Today
What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries: Self-Care or Selfish?
Boundaries can be seen as limits that protect yourself, others, relationships, and things you love. Someone might view your boundary as selfish, but that doesn't mean it's true. It's possible to say "no" nicely. If you prefer to keep boundary-setting positive, try starting with the "yes" first. The person receiving...
scitechdaily.com
Helping People Lose Weight: Deep Brain Stimulation Could Treat Binge Eating Disorder
A pilot study reveals that an implanted brain stimulator significantly decreased bingeing episodes and assisted patients in losing weight. According to researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a small device that detects food craving-related brain activity in an important brain region and reacts by electrically stimulating that region has shown promise in a pilot clinical trial in two patients with loss-of-control binge eating disorder (BED).
