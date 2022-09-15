Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
Here's when Brad Marchand is aiming to return to Bruins' lineup
The Boston Bruins likely will be without Brad Marchand until around Thanksgiving. The star left winger joined his teammates at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament hosted by The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday and gave an update on his rehab from offseason hip surgery when speaking to reporters.
NHL
Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys
Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Orioles Outright Alexander Wells
The Orioles announced Friday that lefty Alexander Wells has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll remain with the club but no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. Prior to today’s announcement, the Orioles hadn’t designated Wells for assignment or publicly indicated that he...
Yardbarker
Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects
It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the lowest-ranked prospect pools in the NHL. The Penguins' prospects were recently ranked 30th in the NHL by the Athletic, and there aren’t many highlights among the youngsters. While all eyes are on Sam Poulin or Nathan Legare...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Day 2 of rookie camp, Matthew Robertson ready, and more
Day two of New York Rangers rookie camp is set to begin at 12:15 PM ET at the MSG Training Facility with defenseman Matthew Robertson ready to take his next steps. “It was a good summer for me,” Robertson told reporters on Wednesday. “I got a lot stronger and I worked on a bunch of things in the offseason.”
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NBC Sports
Flyers see plenty of positives from prospects in rookie game sweep of Rangers
With a 5-1 win Saturday night, the Flyers swept a pair of rookie games from the Rangers this weekend at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Egor Zamula, Olle Lycksell, Noah Cates, Zayde Wisdom and Ronnie Attard all scored goals for the Flyers in the second victory. Samuel Ersson, eager for...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
NHL・
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
NHL
Panthers season preview: Tkachuk adds grit to talented team
Forward's edgy style, experience of new coach Maurice key to taking next step. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. by Amanda Stein amandacstein / NewJerseyDevils.com. 3:46 AM. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't...
Yardbarker
For Sam Poulin, The Time is Now for Penguins Impact
It is no secret that Jim Rutherford wasn’t very interested in making first-round draft selections over the course of his illustrious Pittsburgh Penguins career. Clearly a gambling man, Rutherford often traded his top-round draft picks to acquire pieces that could help make the Penguins stronger in their quest for Stanley Cups.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Cap Troubles Actually an Advantage in the Trade Market
Before NHL Free Agency began on July 13, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in an extremely precarious position. Long-time icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were un-signed, and general manager Ron Hextall was faced with additional decisions on what to do with midseason acquisitions like Rickard Rakell. All of those concerns were quickly abated when Letang signed a a six-year, $36.6 million deal on July 7, and Malkin inked a four-year, $24.4 million contract five days later. Shortly after that, he extended a six-year, $30 million contract to 2021-22 deadline pickup Rakell.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
Yardbarker
Wisdom, Desnoyers ready for Flyers Friday clash vs Rangers
Hockey won’t return to the Wells Fargo Center or Madison Square Garden tonight. The PPL Center will host two clashes between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers rookie teams, starting tonight at 7p. Yesterday, Ian Laperriere hinted at some of the lineups in the pair of rookie contests...
Yardbarker
Flyers sweep Rangers in 2022 rookie series
In prime position to sweep the rookie series, the Philadelphia Flyers battled the New York Rangers. Last night, the first of the rookie series went to overtime, where Tyson Foerster notched the game-winner. Olle Lycksell put the Flyers onto the scoreboard, tallying an equalizer. He joked postgame about the rink...
NHL
Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY
Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Friday, the Devils Prospects square off against the host Buffalo Sabres tonight. You can watch the game streamed live right here on...
NBC Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
