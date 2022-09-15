Read full article on original website
The Latest Fighter In Street Fighter 6 Places A Premium On Authenticity
This new installment of the Street Fighter series looks promising. There will be player-created characters, an open environment to explore, and several new playable characters based on the roster leak. Following the introduction of Jamie, Kimberly is the next-to-newest character to join the Street Fighter cast. Game director Takayuki Nakayama...
Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action
Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Hands-On Preview: Already Dialed-In
We played Street Fighter 6 and found that its new Drive System is at the heart of how Capcom's latest entry in the legendary fighting game series is staying fresh. Previewed by Travis Northup.
IGN
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 - Official World Tour, Fighting Ground & Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer | TGS 2022. Watch the latest Street Fighter 6 trailer revealing that Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda have joined the roster for the upcoming fighting game. The new trailer also gives us our first...
Polygon
Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed
Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster. For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.
ComicBook
Steam Gets New Top Seller After Monumental Return
A new game on Valve's Steam marketplace has found itself launching to the number one spot (for software) on the Top Sellers chart after a massive return. That game in question happens to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while it's not surprising at any point to see a Call of Duty title selling so well, the reason that this situation is notable is because the franchise hasn't been on Steam in an incredibly long time.
ComicBook
Several AEW Suspensions Lifted As Backstage Fight Investigation Continues
As All Elite Wrestling returns to normalcy on television, the backstage atmosphere is still feeling the effects of the AEW All Out backstage fight. The promotion brought in an independent firm to investigate the situation and determine the actual story, as parties involved have conflicting recollections. From CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega barged into Punk's locker room and posed an immediate threat, which is why things turned physical. From the Bucks and Omega's point of view, they simply opened Punk's locker room door, and Punk began throwing punches almost immediately.
WWE・
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
ComicBook
NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Confirmed
NXT's Halloween Havoc — which is getting bumped up to premium live event status and will reportedly mark the return of the TakeOver branding — will take place on Oct. 22 and the card for the show was slowly built up this week during the tapings for the next two weeks of episodes. The Sept. 20 taping had a No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship with JD McDonagh defeating Tyler Bate. Ilja Dragunov then made his surprise return to the brand and on the following week's episode, he made it clear he wants a shot at Bron Breakker after being forced to relinquish the NXT UK Championship before it was merged with the NXT title. Breakker, making a Steiner Math joke, agreed to face both in a triple threat match at the event.
WWE・
New Resident Evil Village DLC trailer shows off third-person Ethan gameplay
We also got to see more of Shadows of Rose at Tokyo Game Show
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Concludes The Ash/Cynthia War
Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to new heights, with the Masters 8 Tournament seeing the long-running protagonist facing down Cynthia in a bid to become the next world champion. Now, the battle between these two trainers has come to an end, spelling big things for the anime's future and setting the stage for the final battle against Leon. Needless to say, this battle has had a major impact on Ash's career as a premiere Pokemon trainer.
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
UFC・
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Street Fighter 6 hands-on: A multitude of new moves, and some polish for the past
Up close and personal with some of Street Fighter 6's oldest and newest faces
