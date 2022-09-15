Read full article on original website
Related
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
IGN
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - Exclusive Neclord Boss Gameplay
Watch almost four minutes of exclusive gameplay from the upcoming Suikoden 2 HD remaster, showing off a tense boss battle with Neclord. Join the hero and his allies Kahn, Victor, Eilie, Nanami, and Rikimaru as they take on the formidable foe. Classic RPG franchise, Suikoden, will return in 2023 with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release
Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! - What We Know So Far About The Yakuza Spin-Off
Revealed during the September 13 PlayStation State of Play, "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a remake from Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios. The game plays similar to "Yakuza" but takes place in 1860s Japan as the era of the Samurai comes to an end. While it was announced during the PlayStation State of Play, the game is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in February 2023.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be
Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
happygamer.com
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
IGN
Realms Deep 2022: Nightmare Reaper - Console Reveal Trailer
Reap what you sow! If what you've sown is a fast-paced, dark and violent retro FPS with looter shooter and roguelite mechanics, because Nightmare Reaper is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
NME
3D Realms’ ‘WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’ to leave Early Access in 2023
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, the retro-inspired FPS from KillPixel and publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing finally has a release date, and is set to leave Early Access in Spring 2023. Currently in Early Access, and set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
Comments / 0