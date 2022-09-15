Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.

