Read full article on original website
Related
No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami, 17-9
Quarterback Max Johnson, making his first start of the season, passed for 140 yards and one touchdown as No. 24
thecomeback.com
Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions
Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
Jaylen Watson was working at Wendy’s 3 years before game-altering pick-six of Justin Herbert
Jaylen Watson went from being a virtual unknown to someone who will be talked about for days, weeks, and even for years to come after what he just did Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was the unlikely hero of the contest when he picked off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown off that interception to give his team the lead with just a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
NFL・
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media for Final Time Before Akron
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media for the final time before the Vols take on Akron this weekend. Heupel's entire Thursday press conference can be watched above.
WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses Toledo win
You have to take the opponent into account, but the Ohio State football team sure looks like a team that is starting to figure things out. After a slower-than-expected start to the 2022 season on the offensive end of the ball, the Buckeyes broke out in a big way on that side of the ball with 77 points and over 750 yards of offense.
FC Dallas, Earthquakes split points after draw
All the scoring came from first-half goals by both teams as visiting FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes settled
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN College GameDay on Miami’s Cristobal, cafecito, Canes, but picks Texas A&M over UM
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were supposed to get all the attention Saturday in College Station for ESPN College GameDay — that is, until Appalachian State ruined the party by upsetting Texas A&M last weekend.
UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' matchup against the Jaguars.
Miami Hurricanes commit Antonio Tripp: Mario Cristobal will win five more national championships
IMG Academy IOL Antonio Tripp was one of the first commits of the Miami 2023 class under Mario Cristobal in March and a lot has changed since as the class has grown into of the top groups in the country.
Comments / 0