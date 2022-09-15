Jaylen Watson went from being a virtual unknown to someone who will be talked about for days, weeks, and even for years to come after what he just did Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was the unlikely hero of the contest when he picked off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown off that interception to give his team the lead with just a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

