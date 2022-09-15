ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions

Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
AUSTIN, TX
Jaylen Watson was working at Wendy’s 3 years before game-altering pick-six of Justin Herbert

Jaylen Watson went from being a virtual unknown to someone who will be talked about for days, weeks, and even for years to come after what he just did Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was the unlikely hero of the contest when he picked off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown off that interception to give his team the lead with just a little over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance

The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
CORAL GABLES, FL
