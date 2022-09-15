Read full article on original website
Related
Ravens release final injury report for Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 2 of the 2022 season at 1-0 as their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium against the Miami Dolphins quickly approaches. They’ll have their hands full with a talented Miami team, and could be without some of their key players while also getting others back.
4 bold Baltimore Ravens predictions for Week 2 vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are off to an impressive start to their 2022 season. They cruised by the New York Jets in comfortable fashion with the final score ending up 24-9. The Baltimore defense was especially impressive, holding the Jets to just 3 points at halftime and did not allow a touchdown until there was one minute left in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. While Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are expected to give more of a challenge than the Joe Flacco-led offense, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward. Here are four Ravens Week 2 predictions for what to expect in the upcoming matchup.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Ravens
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Maryland to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are entering Week 2 having won their season opener, but there are health questions for both sides. For Miami, they’ll be without right tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. They could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who’s been dealing with a toe injury. If both players are unavailable, the Dolphins’ offense could struggle to get anything going.
NFL Week 2 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here is all the betting information you need for Week 2 of the NFL season.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Can The Dolphins Exercise Their Demons In Baltimore?
Sunday, the Miami Dolphins travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens, and they haven’t done well in Baltimore recently. People make a big deal that the Dolphins haven’t won in Baltimore since 1997; the reality is they have only played there four times since. However, the last two times they were defeated by combined 72 points, it was ugly. Those games were in the previous 5-6 years. Since John Harbaugh has been the Ravens coach, he has had the Dolphins’ number, only losing to them twice in 10 games.
5 reasons the Dolphins will beat the Ravens in Week 2
The Miami Dolphins hit the road as a 1-0 team, as they head north to face the Baltimore Ravens, who are also 1-0. Miami has an opportunity to start the 2022 season 2-0 with a win on Sunday, however, this is a tall order at M&T Bank Stadium where they’re 0-4 since the place was built in 1998.
ESPN
Dolphins-Ravens matchup was a turning point a season ago
By the time last season ended, Miami's prime-time victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a lot more sense. That November matchup was a turning point of sorts for both teams. The Dolphins came into the game at 2-7. The visiting Ravens were 6-2. Yet Miami won 22-10 — and the Dolphins actually went on to finish with a better record than the Ravens.
Dolphins elevate OT Larnel Coleman and WR River Cracraft for Week 2
Following the news of right tackle Austin Jackson being placed on injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins have elevated two players in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced that offensive tackle Larnel Coleman and River Cracraft will be available for the contest. With Jackson’s injury,...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans
Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
Dolphins downgrade TE Hunter Long to out vs. Ravens
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced a few roster moves prior to their Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and among those moves was the announcement that tight end Hunter Long didn’t travel with the team and is out for the game. Long popped up on the injury...
Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Ravens in Week 2
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having defeated the New England Patriots in the season opener, as Miami’s defense picked up right where they left on in 2021. With some injuries along the offensive line, the defense will need to shut Baltimore down again if they want to walk out 2-0.
Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis has jersey swap planned for Week 2 vs. Ravens
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and the victor will jump to 2-0 to start the year. After most games in the NFL, players from each team will find someone on the opposing team to swap jerseys with. Sometimes the trade takes place between players that admire each other’s games, while other times it’ll be college teammates that make the deal.
Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022: Updated odds before Week 2
The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 2 battle with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, where the winner will move to 2-0. According to Tipico Sportbook, the line has remained unchanged throughout the week, as the Dolphins are still 3.5-point underdogs. The money line, however, has shifted slightly. Miami’s victory was originally set at +155 and has moved to +160. The over/under has stayed at 44.5 points.
Comments / 0