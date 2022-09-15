Christian Raffensperger has a mission - To expand the education of humanities beyond classrooms and into communities - in other words - take it to the people. Raffensperger is the new director of the Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Public Humanities at Wittenberg University. Recently, he spoke to WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about the mission and why it’s also a personal one for him.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO