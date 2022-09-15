ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

T.J. Geise, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter walk manager, left, accepts a proclamation presented by Troy Mayor Robin Oda, immediately before the 2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Troy. Walkers set off on the 2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday,...
TROY, OH
Lima News

Community invited to benefit for cancer patient

LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local library events and meetings

Evening Family Storytime: Troy-Miami County Public Library. Starting at 6:15 p.m., toddler and preschoolers are welcome to join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their “Evening Family Storytime” on Monday, Sep. 19. The group meets behind the library in the park and includes stories, songs, and early literacy activities. No registration is required.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County

TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
mercy.com

Maria is Proud of Her Roots and Heritage

Proud of their Hispanic heritage, Maria Goeser’s parents and grandparents shared with her what they believed and treasured, including dichos (sayings), costumbres (customs) and consejos (advice). Maria is equally proud of her roots and hands down those gifts to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. “I want to let them...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City native appointed to board of Music for All

INDIANAPOLIS – Douglas Pileri, chairman of the board of directors of Music for All (MFA), today announced that Cora A. Steinmetz, Esq. has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. As the Senior Operations Director for Health to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Steinmetz is his primary...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award

The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner

TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield

Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter salutes farmers

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter salutes the hard-working farmers and ranchers that feed our country and the world. One of the most hazardous industries in the United States is agriculture. As a result, many injuries and illnesses occur to farmers and ranchers almost everyday across the nation.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua Announces Small Business Grant Program

PIQUA – The City of Piqua has established the Small Business Grant Program to assist small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is made possible through an allocation of $350,000 in funding by the Piqua City Commission. The Small Business Grant Program...
PIQUA, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

ODNR confirms mange-infected foxes in Troy

TROY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking into reports of foxes with mange in the City of Troy. ODNR State Wildlife Officer Grossnickle has received several reports of foxes with mange, according to a post on the Troy Police Department’s Facebook page. Mange is a...
TROY, OH

