Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
T.J. Geise, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter walk manager, left, accepts a proclamation presented by Troy Mayor Robin Oda, immediately before the 2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Troy. Walkers set off on the 2022 Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday,...
Lima News
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local library events and meetings
Evening Family Storytime: Troy-Miami County Public Library. Starting at 6:15 p.m., toddler and preschoolers are welcome to join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their “Evening Family Storytime” on Monday, Sep. 19. The group meets behind the library in the park and includes stories, songs, and early literacy activities. No registration is required.
miamivalleytoday.com
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County
TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
mercy.com
Maria is Proud of Her Roots and Heritage
Proud of their Hispanic heritage, Maria Goeser’s parents and grandparents shared with her what they believed and treasured, including dichos (sayings), costumbres (customs) and consejos (advice). Maria is equally proud of her roots and hands down those gifts to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. “I want to let them...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City native appointed to board of Music for All
INDIANAPOLIS – Douglas Pileri, chairman of the board of directors of Music for All (MFA), today announced that Cora A. Steinmetz, Esq. has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. As the Senior Operations Director for Health to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Steinmetz is his primary...
miamivalleytoday.com
PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award
The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner
TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
dayton.com
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter salutes farmers
CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter salutes the hard-working farmers and ranchers that feed our country and the world. One of the most hazardous industries in the United States is agriculture. As a result, many injuries and illnesses occur to farmers and ranchers almost everyday across the nation.
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua Announces Small Business Grant Program
PIQUA – The City of Piqua has established the Small Business Grant Program to assist small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is made possible through an allocation of $350,000 in funding by the Piqua City Commission. The Small Business Grant Program...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
dayton.com
Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area
A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
wyso.org
"I really felt transformed by a vision of what the humanities can do for the larger public," says newly seated Humanities director at Wittenberg
Christian Raffensperger has a mission - To expand the education of humanities beyond classrooms and into communities - in other words - take it to the people. Raffensperger is the new director of the Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Public Humanities at Wittenberg University. Recently, he spoke to WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about the mission and why it’s also a personal one for him.
WDTN
SICSA Brings Our Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Kaitlin Becraft of SICSA joins us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato! He is an older, mellow pup, looking for snuggles, treats and a loving home.
Food distribution taking place today at Salem Mall in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank will be hosting a food distribution later today for Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance, according to a news release. >>Ohio food banks report record need; Call on State for funding. The distribution takes place at the Old Salem Mall from...
dayton.com
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
ODNR confirms mange-infected foxes in Troy
TROY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking into reports of foxes with mange in the City of Troy. ODNR State Wildlife Officer Grossnickle has received several reports of foxes with mange, according to a post on the Troy Police Department’s Facebook page. Mange is a...
