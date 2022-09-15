Read full article on original website
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Egyptian Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids Closes Months After Opening
A downtown Grand Rapids restaurant has permanently closed just months after opening. Taste of Cairo Permanently Closed Downtown Grand Rapids. In June 2022, Taste of Cairo is opened inside the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in the space once occupied by Electric Hero, which closed in May 2021.
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
Did You Know You Can Rent This West Michigan Drive-In For Your Own Private Screenings?
Drive-in movie theatres have been a staple in America and Michigan for the past 50 plus years. It's a great way to get out of the house with the entire family and enjoy a movie, without having to worry about the stress of staying quiet or sharing space with strangers.
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
ArtPrize Entry Doubles As Disc Golf Course at John Ball Zoo
ArtPrize 2022 has kicked off and there is SO much fantastic art to check out all over Grand Rapids. The "urban art adventure unlike any other" runs Sept. 15 through October 2, 2022. Artists come from all around the world to showcase their artwork at bars, parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels,...
Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Detroit Wing Company Will Open its Second Grand Rapids Location
Detroit Wing Company is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Back in 2020, Detroit Wing Company announced it would open its first West Michigan location at 2004 East Beltline Avenue. With only six miles between the two locations, Detroit Wing Company is opening their new location where Biggby...
The Best Attractions To Take Out of Town Visitors to in West Michigan [Ranked]
Who doesn't love when family and friends come to visit?. This past weekend, my mother took a trip from Washington, D.C., to visit me since I have settled officially in Grand Rapids. Since she only had a few days here, a lot of things I wanted to do with her...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode
Warning: Not safe for work and not suitable for some younger readers. Please check trigger warnings before reading. I am a proud Crime Junkie. According to the official Crime Junkie Podcast website,. "Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers...
Fall colors in West Michigan: Where to find the best views
Fall is nearly upon us here in west Michigan, which means the leaves will be changing colors before we know it.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
