Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio school report cards: Find your district in this searchable database

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - School report cards released Thursday show school districts in Ohio, on average, fell short of student growth expectations by a slim margin but met state standards in graduation rates. Overall ratings were not provided this school year, and have not been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
#Cincinnati Public Schools#Report Card#K12#Cps
WDTN

The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban

“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
OHIO STATE
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Four children hospitalized following West Chester fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four children under 10 years old were taken to the hospital following a fire in West Chester Township, according to West Chester Fire Chief Rich Prinz. Prinz says that the fire happened at an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

