Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
wksu.org
Auditor forecasts "concerns" about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund
It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is...
countynewsonline.org
13 Ohio Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools – Versailles is one of them
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 13 schools in Ohio. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon...
Cincinnati Public Schools isn't meeting state education expectations
These report cards are broken down into categories and then given a star rating. Three stars or higher means districts are meeting the state’s expectations.
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Fox 19
Ohio school report cards: Find your district in this searchable database
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - School report cards released Thursday show school districts in Ohio, on average, fell short of student growth expectations by a slim margin but met state standards in graduation rates. Overall ratings were not provided this school year, and have not been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting...
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
WFMJ.com
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
The Miami Valley reacts to Ohio’s 14-day abortion ban
“Women who are raped, women who are victims of incest or women who could die from their pregancies still can’t get help,” said Sen. Brown. “It’s hurting women, its hurting the reputation of our state frankly, I begin to hear about businesses not wanting to come to Ohio because of the extreme views on abortions, guns and other things.”
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
Fox 19
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon. People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Ohio?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Fox 19
Four children hospitalized following West Chester fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four children under 10 years old were taken to the hospital following a fire in West Chester Township, according to West Chester Fire Chief Rich Prinz. Prinz says that the fire happened at an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw...
