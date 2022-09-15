Read full article on original website
The hot new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger is already on sale at nice discounts
If you're a fan of Android tablets in general and affordable models in particular, you might remember that the US pricing and availability information for Lenovo's second-gen Tab P11 and P11 Pro were still under wraps when the two new iPad alternatives went official (internationally) a couple of weeks back.
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time
If you missed Best Buy's big 24-hour-only Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra blowout yesterday or never even considered that 14.6-inch powerhouse due to its unwieldy size or hard-to-stomach prices, the same retailer is ready to cut you a bunch of great deals on Samsung's other two super-premium Android slates today. Once...
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Google's final Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch release dates may have just been revealed
Pre-announced (yes, that's apparently a thing now) all the way back in May, Google's refined new high-end handsets and almost mythical first-ever smartwatch are officially scheduled for a... proper (and detailed) second announcement in just a few weeks. Everything we already know about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and...
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate
At least one iPhone 14 Pro display feature will trickle down to standard iPhone 15 models, per a new rumor. After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple
Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
So this is why some Pixel 6 series users didn't get the September update yet!
Google usually releases its monthly Pixel update on the first Monday of each month. But for this month, the first Monday was Labor Day so the release came the very next day, Tuesday, September 5th. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users were looking forward to the update which, among other things, included a fix to stop a bug that was causing many handsets to become intolerably hot with an extreme battery drain.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
It's been a while since the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 productivity beast last made headlines with a substantial discount or two, but now that the Surface Pro 9 is decidedly around the corner, Windows enthusiasts looking to maximize their savings while minimizing their hardware compromises are in for quite the exceptional treat.
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
Update for Nothing Phone (1) has arrived to improve the camera and battery life, kill bugs, and more
Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.
Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanged CPU specs and a desperately needed upgrade
The Tensor 2 chip that will power the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might use generations-old CPU cores and offer only marginally better performance than the OG Tensor but may boast an improved GPU and better artificial intelligence capabilities. The Tensor was Google's first in-house chip, made in collaboration...
Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Watch release date is fast approaching and its price and colors just leaked out. As for the Google Pixel Watch specs, we are expecting a sub-2" round OLED display. Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables with a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and up to 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of native storage.
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)
It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
A merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK is still possible, an analyst claims
In May, The Financial Times reported that Vodafone UK and Three UK have been discussing a possible merger. However, it's now September, and it doesn't appear that unification between the two is on the horizon. Nevertheless, as Fierce Wireless first reported, according to Counterpoint research analyst Charu Paliwal, a union between the two mobile operators could indeed be on its way.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
iPhone 14 Pro owners report more problems with the camera
IPhone 14 bugs are piling up. Just yesterday, it was reported that the iPhone 14 Pro's camera doesn't play nicely with some third-party apps, and now a report says some buyers are encountering problems with the Camera app. Several MacRumors readers have reported that the iPhone 14 Pro's Camera app...
