Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Phone Arena

Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate

At least one iPhone 14 Pro display feature will trickle down to standard iPhone 15 models, per a new rumor. After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.
Phone Arena

Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Phone Arena

Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple

Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
Phone Arena

So this is why some Pixel 6 series users didn't get the September update yet!

Google usually releases its monthly Pixel update on the first Monday of each month. But for this month, the first Monday was Labor Day so the release came the very next day, Tuesday, September 5th. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users were looking forward to the update which, among other things, included a fix to stop a bug that was causing many handsets to become intolerably hot with an extreme battery drain.
Phone Arena

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
Phone Arena

Update for Nothing Phone (1) has arrived to improve the camera and battery life, kill bugs, and more

Even though the Nothing Phone (1) isn't available in the states, at least not yet, there are several U.S.-based consumers and phone enthusiasts who continue to follow developments of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing founder Carl Pei (who has the best Twitter handle in the biz, @getpeid) has been talking about creating a Nothing ecosystem much as Apple and Samsung have already accomplished, and Google is on the way to doing.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Watch release date is fast approaching and its price and colors just leaked out. As for the Google Pixel Watch specs, we are expecting a sub-2" round OLED display. Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset for wearables with a Cortex-M33 co-processor, and up to 2GB of RAM as well as 32GB of native storage.
Phone Arena

The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it

The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
Phone Arena

Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)

It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
Phone Arena

A merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK is still possible, an analyst claims

In May, The Financial Times reported that Vodafone UK and Three UK have been discussing a possible merger. However, it's now September, and it doesn't appear that unification between the two is on the horizon. Nevertheless, as Fierce Wireless first reported, according to Counterpoint research analyst Charu Paliwal, a union between the two mobile operators could indeed be on its way.
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro owners report more problems with the camera

IPhone 14 bugs are piling up. Just yesterday, it was reported that the iPhone 14 Pro's camera doesn't play nicely with some third-party apps, and now a report says some buyers are encountering problems with the Camera app. Several MacRumors readers have reported that the iPhone 14 Pro's Camera app...
