ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo named most powerful player on Instagram at 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the most influential footballer on Instagram due to play at the 2022 World Cup. Portugal forward Ronaldo had a 48% increase in followers in the past year. He averages more than $3.5m in media value per post, according to analysts...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy