ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Porch, An American Smokehouse with Cajun Influences + Jazz Is Now Open

By Lisa Hay
What Now New York
What Now New York
 2 days ago

The Porch, which opened Monday, September 12th offers an American Smokehouse menu with Cajun influences and live music in Harlem’s Sugar Hill. Operated by musicians and restaurant industry veterans, The Porch is a destination for BBQ, drinks and live music. The music program will pay homage to Harlem’s musical heritage and feature local musicians in residency. Owner Mark Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, has been a touring musician himself and was a founding partner of Hex & Company, two uptown boardgame cafés. COO Paul Schermerhorn, who oversees the beverage program and operations, has worked for Jean Georges’ The Mark and with Fabio Trabocchi in Washington D.C.

Executive Chef Matt Fisher, formerly the pitmaster at NYC BBQ spots including Rub BBQ, Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue and Dinosaur Barbecue, oversees the kitchen. Fisher’s menu focuses on American smokehouse and Cajun favorites as well as Pacific Northwest style house-smoked fish with a rotating selection to include house smoked salmon and cod, jerk salmon, Bluefish Pate in season (made with fish caught by the Chef de Cuisine Hassan Salim off Coney Island), and more. The menu includes dishes like hickory smoked Baby Back Ribs and BBQ chicken (either half or whole), housemade Vegan Hot Italian Sausage served in a toasted brioche bun with peppers and onions – Chef Hassan makes his own vegan protein in house; Chicken or Meatless Nuggets with Comeback Sauce; Shrimp Beignets; Roast Beef Po Boy with Debris (drippings and trimmings that fall off roast beef during cooking) on a hero; Cajun Shrimp in Smoked Shallot Butter with farro; Crispy Confit Turkey Wings (available late night) and sides like Peanut Slaw, among others. Rotating dinner BBQ sandwich specials include house smoked brisket and pork butt. The BBQ items are served in portions meant for sharing.

The Porch aims to be the new voice of jazz in Sugar Hill, an area that once had seven live music venues in the space of a few blocks – now all gone. It’s also celebrating the history of Sugar Hill, the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and jazz scene of the 1930s, while highlighting Harlem’s musicians and artists of today. The live music program in partnership with Harlem Late Night Jazz and curated by Musical Director Lee Hogans, a jazz musician and educator who is also the Chief Education Officer of the Harlem School for the Arts, will be rooted in jazz but with modern influences of R&B, reggae and hip-hop that make the music more accessible to younger audiences. Local artists in residency including Lee Hogans, Willerm Delisfort, Russell Hall and AC Lincoln will perform 1 – 2 times a month. Additional performances will take place every Thursday – Sunday at 9pm with an affordable cover of around $10-$15.

The interior (by a Harlem architect and an acoustic engineer) features an open kitchen, 6-seat bar, and dining room outfitted with vintage pieces like a 1940s standing radio used as the host stand, cast glass by Oakland glass artist John Lewis, a vintage Evans gambling wheel from Illinois, a 1950s back bar mirror from the Plaza Hotel, and bar shelves from reclaimed wood from nearby St. Nick’s Pub, one of the oldest jazz clubs in Harlem, which burned down in a fire in 2018. Seating for around 70 indoors and another 45 communal seats on the large exterior patio, which will feature a mural painted by a local artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxyz4_0hx8WOMQ00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
HOUSTON, TX
Gin Lee

Barbecued country-style pork ribs

Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
OurSentinel

Recipe: Smoked chuck beef ribs

Family Features -- For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes. In fact,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Steakhouses Owned by Celebrity Chefs

In 1997, chef and icon Larry Forgione, whom some have called “the Godfather of American cuisine,” opened a steakhouse in Manhattan called the Grill Room. He saw such success that he started plans for two more steakhouses the following year. Eventually, other celebrity chefs followed suit and opened their own modern steakhouses. These chefs include […]
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich

If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
RECIPES
SheKnows

Bon Appétit! There's an 'Emily in Paris' Cookbook & It's Filled With Recipes Fans Will Love

There are many reasons to love France, from the romance of the language to its enviable fashion to its charming cities and countryside. Thanks to Netflix, we Americans have had the chance to experience France and its iconic City of Light through the wide eyes of Emily Cooper, a young social media strategist from Chicago who takes on a new job and a new life, in the hit show “Emily in Paris.” Trés romantique, n’est pa? Of course, Emily also explores romance and love through the two seasons of the show — can we talk about chef Gabriel, ooh la...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Bourbon Chicken

Chicken dinners never disappoint, and this bourbon chicken recipe will satisfy everyone seated at the table. Similar to sesame or orange chicken (swapping the fruit juices, of course!), bourbon chicken uses a little bit of bourbon, apple juice, and soy sauce to make a sticky-sweet sauce that coats lightly breaded, diced chicken thighs. Served over rice, with a sprinkle of scallions and toasted sesame seeds, it's an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner recipe that (bonus!) takes less than 30 minutes to make!
RECIPES
What Now New York

What Now New York

New York, NY
56
Followers
177
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy