Jackson, MS

Jackson boil water notice lifted

By Richard Lake, Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Jackson leaders announced the boil water notice for all customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The city was initially placed under a boil water notice on July 29.

“Since the state of Mississippi stepped in to fix Jackson’s water system, we’ve significantly increased the quantity of water produced, restored water pressure to the city, installed an emergency rental pump, fixed and reinstalled broken parts on-site, and monitored and tested water quality,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson.”

“I’m encouraged to share that THE BOIL WATER NOTICE HAS BEEN LIFTED. This is progress as we continue to work towards a consistent and reliable system,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said on social media .

On Tuesday, MSDH began officially conducting tests of the water quality. They collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. The results of those tests allowed for the lifting of the boil water advisory.

Before customers use the water, they should be sure that clean drinking water is entering their faucets and plumbing.

  • Run faucets used for drinking water for 3-4 minutes to move clean water into all your plumbing.
  • Run dishwashers through one or two cycles before washing dishes.
  • Discard any ice, food or drinks that were made while the boil-water notice was in effect.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Check the water filters in your home and replace if necessary.

Future boil-water alerts may be necessary in some neighborhoods as water system repairs are made. If neighbors are experiencing discolored water or not pressure, they can report the issue to the city at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb .

The governor declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on August 29 after most customers lost water pressure. Reeves said the emergency orders will remain in place.

As for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, crews will focus on medium and long-term repair solutions.

Jackson leaders said overall water production increased again on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They also said the membrane plant set a new recent record of 17.5 million gallons in a day. The conventional plant also maintained production.

According to Jackson leaders, Raw Water Pump #2 and #4 should arrive back onsite on Thursday, Sept. 15, and the process of installing and testing them will begin. Additional repairs to actuators were made on various membrane trains on Wednesday along with additional testing.

A large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) teams are onsite supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. The Ohio team will work at J.H. Fewell Water Plant on Thursday.

Reeves said the water system will continue to be monitored and that additional testing will be administered to ensure continued water quality.

Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.

According to a report , the Environmental Protection Agency has sent a team from its Office of Inspector General to Jackson to investigate the city’s water management. Lumumba said on Monday he had few details on what the federal agency was looking into.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney said the water supersites in Jackson will close now that the boil water notice has been lifted. The sites will close on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The sites were at the following locations:

  • State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS
  • Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS
  • Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS
  • Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road Terry, MS 39170

Since the supersites opened, the Mississippi National Guard delivered almost 11 million bottles of water to the residents of Jackson and surrounding areas.

MEMA’s Call Center will remain open for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

