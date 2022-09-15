Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the Week: Rousey
The Young-Williams pet of the week is Rousey, a sweet, slightly chunky exercise buddy.
wvlt.tv
Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The poultry exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Fair has been shut down after news that a strain of deadly bird flu had been detected in Tennessee, according to fair officials. This comes after a state veterinarian issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to...
wvlt.tv
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022
The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County pregnant mother to receive Habitat for Humanity home
Work is just beginning on a brand-new home for a young woman about to become a brand-new mom, thanks to Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
Harvest Festival, Great Pumpkin LumiNights returns to Dollywood
Dollywood's highly anticipated Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights is underway.
insideofknoxville.com
What is a Foot Sanctuary Anyway?
(Ed. Note: Today’s Article and photographs are by Heather Ryerson) Heavenly. That’s what it is. When the Embassy Suites opened in 2019, I was intrigued by their choice of spa addition. After a trip to Asheville, NC, Ami Patel felt Wake Foot Sanctuary would be a good fit for Knoxville. And how lucky we are that she did. Inside of Knoxville covered the opening in 2019, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I booked an appointment and headed over for an update on business and to see for myself what all the fuss was about.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk987.com
Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public
Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
WATE
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
wvlt.tv
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
fox17.com
Paraglider crash in East Tennessee leaves one person hurt
Morristown, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is hurt after their paraglider crashed in East Tennessee. The crash happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. The Morristown Fire Department and Morristown Police responded quickly to the scene of the accident. First responders found one person at the wreck and transported them...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
wvlt.tv
Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday. Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, he was named homecoming king. It’s something that was voted on...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
Tennessee football fans will have to fork out hundreds to get into the Florida game, while fans are now weighing if the price is worth it. Robot kindergarten students will learn to operate at Catlettsburg Elementary.
WATE
Still time to catch a concert in Market Square
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to catch some live music on the Square. Every Tuesday until October, enjoy some live Jazz music with various bands that are well known around town. There are two more Jazz concerts you can still see. On Tuesday, September 20 you can see Shawn Turner and Pinky Ring and on Tuesday, September 27, wrap up the series with John Hamar.
Comments / 0