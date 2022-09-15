ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Pet of the Week: Rousey

The Young-Williams pet of the week is Rousey, a sweet, slightly chunky exercise buddy.
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022

The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Pets & Animals
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Anderson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
insideofknoxville.com

What is a Foot Sanctuary Anyway?

(Ed. Note: Today’s Article and photographs are by Heather Ryerson) Heavenly. That’s what it is. When the Embassy Suites opened in 2019, I was intrigued by their choice of spa addition. After a trip to Asheville, NC, Ami Patel felt Wake Foot Sanctuary would be a good fit for Knoxville. And how lucky we are that she did. Inside of Knoxville covered the opening in 2019, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I booked an appointment and headed over for an update on business and to see for myself what all the fuss was about.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Animals#The Zoo#Duck#Livestock#The Tennessee Valley Fair
newstalk987.com

Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public

Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WBIR

Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Paraglider crash in East Tennessee leaves one person hurt

Morristown, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is hurt after their paraglider crashed in East Tennessee. The crash happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. The Morristown Fire Department and Morristown Police responded quickly to the scene of the accident. First responders found one person at the wreck and transported them...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday. Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, he was named homecoming king. It’s something that was voted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Still time to catch a concert in Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to catch some live music on the Square. Every Tuesday until October, enjoy some live Jazz music with various bands that are well known around town. There are two more Jazz concerts you can still see. On Tuesday, September 20 you can see Shawn Turner and Pinky Ring and on Tuesday, September 27, wrap up the series with John Hamar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy