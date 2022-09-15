ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA
Cordele, GA
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany/Dougherty visitors spending increases 16.6%

During the recent 2022 Georgia Governor's Tourism Conference in Athens, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia's tourism industry for attracting pre-pandemic levels of domestic visitors after the recent release of the state's 2021 travel data compiled by Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. "I...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Albany Aldi to open on September 29

ALDI, the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running*, is opening its first store in Albany. The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country. The Albany store is located at 2816 Nottingham...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

USDA leadership visits with Georgia Pecan Growers Association

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests

TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
MACON, GA

