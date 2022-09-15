Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO