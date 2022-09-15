Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Water district board sets special meeting Sept. 16
A special meeting of the Board of Directors for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. According to an email from Judy Negrete, administrative assistant for the district, the meeting is being held to conduct the district’s September business. A quorum was not expected at the regular meeting, which would have been held on Sept. 21. That meeting will be adjourned to the district’s Oct. 19 meeting, she said.
Tehechapi News
CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant
Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi apples season is here
Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season. The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
Tehechapi News
Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron
The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
Tehechapi News
Blood drive sets record
The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Tropical Storm Kay: Doubling the beauty of a rainbow
At least parts of the Tehachapi Mountains recently experienced two recent rain showers, both the result of lingering effects of Tropical Storm Kay, which was referred to as Hurricane Kay when it included wind speeds of 74 mph or greater, and Tropical Storm Kay when wind speeds were between 39 and 74 mph.
