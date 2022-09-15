ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Battling OA and the multitasking menace

A few weeks ago, I began doing a smidge of remodeling on the house. I put in some wood floors to replace the three-decades-old carpet and because the house is topsy turvy, my brain has been seeming to have a mind of its own. It’s like I have ADHD, OCD and every other acronymous disorder all rolled into one making me feel a bit befuddled and confused.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg lit the way for the state of Mississippi

Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.
VICKSBURG, MS
Entertainment
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC seeks to lease struggling Delta hospital

Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital may begin negotiations with the University of Mississippi Medical Center over a potential lease of the rural, 29-bed hospital and all of its operations, including its nursing home, clinics, emergency department and ambulance services for the two counties. After seeking out potential buyers earlier this year, the community hospital received lease […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot inside Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death

A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures

It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district

An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

