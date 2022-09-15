Read full article on original website
WDSU
Dr. Charles J. Southall, pastor for First Emanuel Baptist Church, accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor is being accused of money laundering. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Chales J. Southall III, 64, has been charged with one count of money laundering. According to court documents, the charge relates to the electronic transfer of approximately $100,000...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
Breaking: Escaped Lafourche inmate in custody
Breaking: Escaped Lafourche inmate in custody. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that escaped inmate Leroy Miles is back in custody.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex escaped inmate back in custody
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the inmate that escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday is now back in custody. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles squeezed through a drainage opening with the help of one or more inmates and people from outside the jail.
JP Sheriff says juvenile crime needs responsible justice
Jefferson Parish’s Sheriff is angry, he seen juveniles, particularly the ones housed at the Bridge City Juvenile Justice Center, getting away with criminal activity and not being held accountable.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry calls for end to New Orleans consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining other New Orleans leaders in a fight to end the federal consent decree in New Orleans. Recent court filings show Landry has asked that the agreement end. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
houmatimes.com
Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana
Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
WDSU
Superintendent Shaun Ferguson weighs in on consultant's plan for NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department, and the head of the department is clarifying some of the suggestions. The New York Police Department's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. The...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Pearl River, Louisiana man for an alleged offense on September 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Hunter Sessions, 29, was cited...
L'Observateur
Update: LaPlace man issued summons for commercial littering
UPDATE: Javier Alexander Ramos Barrera of LaPlace was issued a misdemeanor summons for commercial littering. Through investigation and review of surveillance footage in the area, the SJSO developed Barrera as a suspect. Officers made contact with Barrera and he confessed to dumping the sofas. To report illegal dumping please call...
Crime in Jefferson Parish: a big difference than in Orleans
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, talked about crime, low crime rates and his officers.
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
