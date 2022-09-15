ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
PORT SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Extension, LA
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
Bridge City, LA
Government
City
Bridge City, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Angola, LA
Government
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex escaped inmate back in custody

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the inmate that escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday is now back in custody. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles squeezed through a drainage opening with the help of one or more inmates and people from outside the jail.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Wdsu
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson weighs in on consultant's plan for NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department's new consultant has released his recommendations for revamping the department, and the head of the department is clarifying some of the suggestions. The New York Police Department's Fausto Picardo was brought on as a consultant to help restructure the NOPD amid an officer shortage. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L'Observateur

Update: LaPlace man issued summons for commercial littering

UPDATE: Javier Alexander Ramos Barrera of LaPlace was issued a misdemeanor summons for commercial littering. Through investigation and review of surveillance footage in the area, the SJSO developed Barrera as a suspect. Officers made contact with Barrera and he confessed to dumping the sofas. To report illegal dumping please call...
LAPLACE, LA
WAFB

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy