How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Chargers at Chiefs: Time, channel, how to watch, key matchups, pick for Week 2 of 'Thursday Night Football'
On this week's edition of "Thursday Night Football," we've got a blockbuster matchup of two of the best teams in the league -- each from what is widely expected to be the NFL's best division. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers began their season with victories over quality opponents, and now they get to square off in what should prove to be one of the more consequential games of the early part of this year.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model that is 139-98
The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.
Top Twitter reactions from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs
In the Thursday night bout between superstar quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes and the Chiefs escaped with a victory to kick off Week 2. Following the game, the many people on social media reacted to Los Angeles’ loss to Kansas City.
Fox News
FOX Bet Super 6: $100,000 of Terry's money up for grabs in NFL week 2
I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Texans vs. Broncos Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Houston Texans (0-0-1) will play the Denver Broncos (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Texans vs. Broncos. When: Sunday, September 18 4:25 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
LOOK: Rams K Matt Gay Lampoons NFL Uniform Rules
Gay "can do (his) job super well" after a sarcastic adjustment.
Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and the NFL Stars With the Top-Selling Merchandise
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and the inaugural games provided plenty of drama. Brady and the Bucs blew out the Cowboys, the Saints squeaked out a one-point nail-biter over the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers Live on 09/18
The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New England Patriots (0-1) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Patriots vs. Steelers. When: Sunday,...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos Chummy With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell During 'TNF' Game
Jeff Bezos had one of the best seats in the house at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night -- taking in the Chargers-Chiefs game with Roger Goodell from the NFL commissioner's suite. 58-year-old Amazon founder was in the building with Goodell ... as the game was the first broadcast by Prime. Amazon...
