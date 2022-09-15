ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CBS Sports

Chargers at Chiefs: Time, channel, how to watch, key matchups, pick for Week 2 of 'Thursday Night Football'

On this week's edition of "Thursday Night Football," we've got a blockbuster matchup of two of the best teams in the league -- each from what is widely expected to be the NFL's best division. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers began their season with victories over quality opponents, and now they get to square off in what should prove to be one of the more consequential games of the early part of this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model that is 139-98

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.
KANSAS CITY, MO
I love the NFL more than Drake loves sitting courtside. But when it comes to the FOX Bet Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge with $100,000 at stake, I love that even more. Football. Super 6. Count me in forever and always. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of you...
NFL
On Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Houston Texans (0-0-1) will play the Denver Broncos (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Texans vs. Broncos. When: Sunday, September 18 4:25 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New England Patriots (0-1) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Patriots vs. Steelers. When: Sunday,...
