Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County high-speed pursuit; speeds top 100+ mph, 2 arrested
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons following a pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour on I-94 early Monday, Sept. 19. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a silver Jeep Compass traveling southbound on I-94 near the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass at 107 miles per hour.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
Highway 19 open outside Marshall after crash between car and tractor
MARSHALL, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open in both directions outside of Marshall after a crash. The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at County TT. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that a car crashed into a tractor. Injuries were...
17-year-old girl gets first OWI after 100 mph+ chase with police in Racine Co.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for her first OWI offense after authorities say she was driving over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated early Monday morning.
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicides, 16-year-old, man killed
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, police said a man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke.
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff's office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shortly before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning.
Argument leads to double shooting near 61st and Keefe, 2 arrested
Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a double shooting near 61st and Keefe on Monday. Milwaukee police say two men shot each other following an argument around 1:10 p.m.
