Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
Jim Cramer On Energy: 'These Stocks Are So Cheap, You Can Trade Them For A Bounce'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Phone Arena
Analysis of iPhone 14 pre-order lead times shows exactly what Apple was hoping for
Investment house Morgan Stanley has a new analyst covering Apple who is named Erik Woodring. After running an analysis of the current lead times, Woodring issued a note to Morgan Stanley's clients. A lead time measures how long it will take you to receive a product that you've ordered from the moment that you placed the order. In this case, the lead times that are being tracked by Woodring are those for all of the new iPhone 14 models, both Pro and non-Pro.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
Most people have already accepted that smartphone design does not change radically from generation to generation, nowadays. There is the occasional tweak, but little more. Apple. So much so that the Cupertino company has often been the subject of ridicule from none other than. Samsung. The sentiment in the tech...
Samsung finally makes an argument for foldable smartphones with Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 — one of Samsung's new foldable offerings — is the company's latest attempt to bring foldable smartphones into the mainstream.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: September 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Phone Arena
Amazon knocks the OG Fitbit Sense smartwatch down to a crazy low price
Even though it is now owned by Google, Fitbit didn't exactly rock the wearable industry last month with the introduction of two upgraded smartwatches (sans Wear OS) and one basic new activity tracker. The upcoming Pixel Watch and Samsung and Apple's latest high-end smartwatch lineups made it virtually impossible for...
Phone Arena
Best iPhone 14 screen protectors
The new iPhone 14 is here, and although it is equipped with a tough Ceramic Shield over its display panel for protection, you might want to throw on a screen protector. You know, just to be safe – these types of expensive devices better be protected more securely. If...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxies may get satellite connectivity, too
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Not to be outdone by Apple and Huawei, Samsung is planning to incorporate satellite connectivity options in its Galaxy phones as well, hints leakster Ricciolo. It is not hard to fathom why, as Apple made a big fuss out of something that won't be available until November, and will work in limited ways only in the US and Canada for now.
