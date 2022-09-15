In 1986, a family from the Pacific Islands converted downtown’s notorious Five Star Bar into a venue that would go on to showcase an unknown band from Seattle: Nirvana. They had trouble, however, getting the city to approve an awning over its front window, a key piece needed to complete the renovation. The red tape they faced was emblematic of the powerlessness of downtown’s small businesses—and the need for an advocate.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO