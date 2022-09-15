Read full article on original website
San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans
An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
Rodriguez: How the San Jose Downtown Association was actually founded
In 1986, a family from the Pacific Islands converted downtown’s notorious Five Star Bar into a venue that would go on to showcase an unknown band from Seattle: Nirvana. They had trouble, however, getting the city to approve an awning over its front window, a key piece needed to complete the renovation. The red tape they faced was emblematic of the powerlessness of downtown’s small businesses—and the need for an advocate.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara’s El Camino Real Station Area Plan Triples in Density With Karen Hardy’s Key Vote
At Tuesday’s Santa Clara City Council meeting, the Santa Clara City Council tripled the density of the El Camino Real Station Area Plan. Councilwoman Karen Hardy who represents neighborhoods near El Camino was a key vote on the issue. Approximately one year ago, Hardy supported lower heights to respect...
sanjoseinside.com
Developer Related Santa Clara Drops IE for Mayor Lisa Gillmor
Two Santa Clara business heavyweights–Related Santa Clara and the San Francisco 49ers–are in opposite corners of the campaign for mayor, kicking off the fall campaigns of Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Anthony Becker with big donations. Related Santa Clara, the developer of the massive residential-commercial project near Levi’s...
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies
The debate between the San Jose mayoral candidates is more than just business versus labor. Voters in November will decide if they want a freshman councilmember looking to shake things up or a longtime politician with institutional knowledge. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez are battling it out for the... The post San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued last week from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
kalw.org
San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves controversial SFPD surveillance policy
In a 2 to 1 vote on Monday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee approved a controversial new policy guiding the SFPD’s use of non-city cameras. The police will now be able to access private cameras, such as residents’ Ring doorbell cameras, in real time without needing a warrant. Previously, the SFPD was only able to access footage from such cameras when they believed a crime had occurred.
Jenkins's campaign poll shows her with large lead
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new poll Wednesday that her opponents would love you to read with an enormous grain of salt. The poll shows Jenkins with a large lead over her challengers — including in favorability and name recognition — ahead of the November election for district attorney. The contest will determine who completes the final year of the term originally won by former District Attorney...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
svvoice.com
Traffic Headlines Santa Clara Weekend
Traffic could become a problem in Santa Clara this weekend because there are some major events around town. The Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival, the move-in weekend at Santa Clara University (SCU), a parade hosted by the SES Portuguese Hall and the 49ers v. Seahawks game at Levi’s Stadium headline this weekend’s happenings in Mission City.
climaterwc.com
Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City
A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose housing shortage is worst in U.S.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose's housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That's according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply.
San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Democratic Party pulls support for Tovar
The Santa Clara County Democratic Party pulled its endorsement of Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar, saying his policy positions are in “direct conflict” with the party’s platform. On a unanimous vote Sept. 8, the Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee approved a resolution rescinding the endorsement it...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
