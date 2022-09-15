Read full article on original website
SADIE MAGGIO DARK
Sadie Maggio Dark, daughter of Sam and Carmelite Maggio, was the seventh of 11 children in a close-knit Italian Catholic family. After 100 years of life, love and laughter, Sadie joined her beloved husband Don in heaven on Sept. 2. Sadie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and of...
BPCC on location registration event set for Sept. 17
Bossier Parish Community College is bringing the college registration process to Natchitoches and its surrounding community with its next ‘BPCC On Location’ event. BPCC On Location offers a personalized, one-stop registration for new students. A team of faculty and staff will be available to help prospective students with admissions, financial aid, the college entrance process, and will be able to complete course registration process in advance for up to an entire year of classes.
NSU Fall Career Fair to be held September 27
Northwestern State University’s Office of Counseling and Career Services will hold its Fall Career Fair on Tuesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom. The event is open to both undergraduate and graduate students at NSU who would like to meet and...
Cook up some fun at Meatpie Festival that will have kids activities, motorcycle run, and more
The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival will celebrate its 20th year on the downtown riverbank the weekend of Sept. 16-17. The festival includes activities for everyone with the Brewfest beer tasting Friday evening, Christian youth group performances Saturday morning, and a climbing wall and bouncing inflatables for children throughout the free to attend event.
NSU Celebration of Diversity Concert Series to begin Sept. 20
The Celebration of Diversity Concert Series will begin its season with a performance celebrating the diverse repertoire of Latin American and Iberian composers on Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Faculty...
