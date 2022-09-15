ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Barrel Racing Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Haunted History: The first family of Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho is as abundant in history as it is in mystery starting with the first family of Fort Concho, the Griersons. Colonel Benjamin Grierson, his wife Alice, and their five children have deep roots in Fort Concho that began in 1875 and continued until 1882. Colonel Grierson commanded Fort Concho […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds

MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
MILES, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
CHRISTOVAL, TX
FOX West Texas

'Lilyfest' set to bloom in the final days of summer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Water Lily Collection has become a hidden treasure in the Concho Valley, a place where visitors stop by every day. The collection is a vision come to life for Kenneth Landon, the person who started the water lily collection in San Angelo. Landon’s interest in lilies began in 1963, the moment his mother bought him a water lily.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Cassie's Place to host $5 microchip event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The difference between a missing pet and a found one might be one simple factor: getting a microchip. San Angelo shelter Cassie's Place is hosting a microchip event from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17, at PetSmart on 4439 Sunset Dr. to encourage responsibility amongst pet owners.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sign Advocate Silenced

SAN ANGELO, TX — Zane White, who spent about six months complaining about the iconic sign atop the Cactus Hotel, has gone silent. According to White, he received a cease and desist demand from a Dallas law firm hired by Lee Pfluger who operates the Cactus. He announced the receipt of the letter to his followers on Facebook on August 11, more than a month ago. Since then, White has been silent about the Cactus Hotel. “The Dallas Law Firm recently contacted me in writing, issuing a stern request to publish ‘Clarification(s) or Correction(s) of Publication’ related to written and/or verbal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Recycling Contamination

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Of the 12 tons of recycling that Butts Recycling Incorporated (BRI) sees everyday coming from San Angelo residents, roughly 35 percent of it is contaminated. General Manager Shawn Stine says, “contamination is not really the recyclable item being contaminated. It’s items that are not supposed to be in there. That’s the contamination like […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD asks for help locating “at risk” person

SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located. SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed. Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Music therapy, the benefits behind the tunes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are numerous types of therapy available, each one serves different benefits. Music therapy is one form, which people have the opportunity to develop skills using melodies. “Music therapy is the strategic use of music to address a non-music goal. So we are working with...
SAN ANGELO, TX
