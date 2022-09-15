Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
New Details About Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey's Divorce Come To Light As He Gears Up To Welcome Baby No. 10
Actor Nick Cannon will be welcoming his ninth and tenth child soon, but he's admitted that he'll always have a soft spot for ex-wife Mariah Carey — though there seems to be zero chance the two will ever reconcile, as insiders are now giving fresh insight into why their union crumbled.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
Nick Cannon just welcomed baby number 9: 'I vow to protect, provide, guide and love'
The 41-year-old Wild ‘N Out comedian took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.
Nick Cannon's Child Support Payments Will Go Up With His 9th Child
Celebrity Nick Cannon announced on Instagram today the birth of his daughter with model LaNisha Cole. The baby, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, is Cannon’s ninth child. With all those kids running around, Cannon’s child support payments amount to more than many people make in a year. Article continues...
Mariah Hugs Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, At Amusement Park As Nick Cannon Prepares For New Baby
With how things are going, Nick Cannon will have to charter a bus to take all his kids for a day at a theme park. His ex, Mariah Carey, didn’t have such a problem when she took her and Nick’s kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, to Cedar Point Amusement Park on Sept. 5. “Had the best time,” Mariah, 53, captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on Labor Day. In the first photo, the music icon stood next to her 11-year-old twins. In the second photo, the three stood underneath a roller coaster at night, with Mariah hugging both of her babies close. Mariah added that while she had fun, “Never again with the heels though!”
Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world. On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #9
Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise baby girl — his ninth child — with model LaNisha Cole. The singer announced the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself, Cole and Onyx. The post featured Chris Brown’s "I Do.”. Cannon shared,...
Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child Onyx Ice: ‘I promise to love this little girl’
Nick Cannon is thrilled to become a dad once again! The 41-year-old Hollywood star shared the happy news with his fans and followers, welcoming his new daughter, and baby No. 9, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, this time with LaNisha Cole. The TV personality, who is expecting his...
