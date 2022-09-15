ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
People

Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
HollywoodLife

Mariah Hugs Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, At Amusement Park As Nick Cannon Prepares For New Baby

With how things are going, Nick Cannon will have to charter a bus to take all his kids for a day at a theme park. His ex, Mariah Carey, didn’t have such a problem when she took her and Nick’s kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, to Cedar Point Amusement Park on Sept. 5. “Had the best time,” Mariah, 53, captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on Labor Day. In the first photo, the music icon stood next to her 11-year-old twins. In the second photo, the three stood underneath a roller coaster at night, with Mariah hugging both of her babies close. Mariah added that while she had fun, “Never again with the heels though!”
Bossip

Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world. On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.
XXL Mag

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
extratv

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #9

Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise baby girl — his ninth child — with model LaNisha Cole. The singer announced the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself, Cole and Onyx. The post featured Chris Brown’s "I Do.”. Cannon shared,...
