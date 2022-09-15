Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Invitational brings over 5K runners to Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 5,500 athletes lined up at the Boardman High School Saturday for the 37th Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational. It is one of the largest meets in the Midwest with roughly 450 teams competing. Saturday’s meet had 14 fleets of runners, all separated by divisions....
WYTV.com
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
WYTV.com
‘Johnny Appleseed’ arrives in Lisbon ahead of weekend festival
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – “Johnny Appleseed” is ready for this weekend’s festival in Lisbon, held in his honor. Wearing boots, jeans, an over-the-shoulder bag and a pot on his head, Jerry Tyson plays the part well. “The pot, I found at Rogers sale. Actually walked around...
Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future
Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local apple festivals in the Valley this weekend
(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.
I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
WYTV.com
MyValleyCars: Stadium GM September 2022
Today MyValleyCars is in Salem at the Stadium GM Superstore as they showcase 8 cars from their Red Tag Sale. With choices like these, it’s no wonder they’re called a Superstore.
WYTV.com
Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright said arson is suspected in a fire at a former Youngstown restaurant on Market Street. The fire started Thursday night at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
WYTV.com
Local hospital to hold special hiring event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions. Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:. Cook. Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs. Housekeeping. Imaging Professionals. Lab Professionals. Physician Office roles including...
Farm and Dairy
Tractor, equipment, firearms, tools, and misc.
All sells to settle estate on location: 5557 STATE RD., KINGSVILLE, OH 44048 Directions: From I-90 east of RT 11 take exit 235 (RT 84/193), then take 84 east to Fox Rd., then left to State Rd. and right to auction. AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: Must be Ohio resident to purchase firearms....
WYTV.com
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the biggest buildings in downtown Girard will soon be occupied by — of all things — an arcade. Mayor Jim Melfi asks, how can you not be excited about a private investment of this kind coming to the city?. There will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman
The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing fast on its new location in Boardman.
WYTV.com
Champion Day highlights kids with special abilities
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with special needs felt the thrills of being an athlete Thursday. It was Canfield Schools’ second Champion Day. Students made their way through the pregame tunnel at Bob Dove Field where about 100 students with developmental disabilities from Mahoning County schools participated. They...
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Local low-cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure
This is because the clinic provides low- to no-cost vet services.
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale
Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
Comments / 0