Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Invitational brings over 5K runners to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 5,500 athletes lined up at the Boardman High School Saturday for the 37th Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational. It is one of the largest meets in the Midwest with roughly 450 teams competing. Saturday’s meet had 14 fleets of runners, all separated by divisions....
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

‘Johnny Appleseed’ arrives in Lisbon ahead of weekend festival

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – “Johnny Appleseed” is ready for this weekend’s festival in Lisbon, held in his honor. Wearing boots, jeans, an over-the-shoulder bag and a pot on his head, Jerry Tyson plays the part well. “The pot, I found at Rogers sale. Actually walked around...
LISBON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

MyValleyCars: Stadium GM September 2022

Today MyValleyCars is in Salem at the Stadium GM Superstore as they showcase 8 cars from their Red Tag Sale. With choices like these, it’s no wonder they’re called a Superstore.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Investigator Kurt Wright said arson is suspected in a fire at a former Youngstown restaurant on Market Street. The fire started Thursday night at the building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant, which has been closed for years. It was once part of the area’s premier restaurants.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Local hospital to hold special hiring event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions. Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:. Cook. Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs. Housekeeping. Imaging Professionals. Lab Professionals. Physician Office roles including...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractor, equipment, firearms, tools, and misc.

All sells to settle estate on location: 5557 STATE RD., KINGSVILLE, OH 44048 Directions: From I-90 east of RT 11 take exit 235 (RT 84/193), then take 84 east to Fox Rd., then left to State Rd. and right to auction. AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: Must be Ohio resident to purchase firearms....
KINGSVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the biggest buildings in downtown Girard will soon be occupied by — of all things — an arcade. Mayor Jim Melfi asks, how can you not be excited about a private investment of this kind coming to the city?. There will...
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Champion Day highlights kids with special abilities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with special needs felt the thrills of being an athlete Thursday. It was Canfield Schools’ second Champion Day. Students made their way through the pregame tunnel at Bob Dove Field where about 100 students with developmental disabilities from Mahoning County schools participated. They...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

