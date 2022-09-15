Even during the severe drought here in the Kern River Valley, there is still flowing water to be found. The Upper Kern River, Lower Kern River and many of the creeks in the higher elevations still have good amounts of flowing water. These natural water flows sometimes carve out some interesting features, such as plunge pools, rifts, eddies and the like. The natural flow of water is important to understand, and the ability to read the water pays off here.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO