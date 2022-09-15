Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Healthcare district board moves meeting
The September meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has been rescheduled. Instead of its usual meeting time on the third Tuesday of the month, the board will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
Tehechapi News
Booster Club calls on school board to improve sports facilities
Time for updates from the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club was added to the agenda at the Sept. 13 school board meeting, apparently to become a regular feature. President Corey Costelloe shared fundraising reports and recent accomplishments — and also asked Tehachapi Unified School District to do a better job of maintaining its sports facilities and to move forward with planning for new facilities that he said were promised to the community when a bond issue was passed to build the current Tehachapi High School.
Tehechapi News
Youngsters ready for Kern County Fair
Youngsters from 4-H Clubs in the Tehachapi area will have a number of entries in the Kern County Fair this year. The fair opens in Bakersfield on Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 2. The Junior Livestock show and auction is among popular events at the fair. The fair’s junior...
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County get ready for a cool weekend with a small chance of rain here on the Valley floor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The weekend is here and it's going to be cool and clear with a small chance of rain. A weak area of Low Pressure is moving South bringing rain to Central and Northern California dropping in from a massive storm in Alaska. We have 20%-40%...
Tehechapi News
CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant
Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi apples season is here
Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season. The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
KGET 17
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Tehechapi News
Blood drive sets record
The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
Tehechapi News
Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron
The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Tropical Storm Kay: Doubling the beauty of a rainbow
At least parts of the Tehachapi Mountains recently experienced two recent rain showers, both the result of lingering effects of Tropical Storm Kay, which was referred to as Hurricane Kay when it included wind speeds of 74 mph or greater, and Tropical Storm Kay when wind speeds were between 39 and 74 mph.
kernvalleysun.com
Fishing plunge pools
Even during the severe drought here in the Kern River Valley, there is still flowing water to be found. The Upper Kern River, Lower Kern River and many of the creeks in the higher elevations still have good amounts of flowing water. These natural water flows sometimes carve out some interesting features, such as plunge pools, rifts, eddies and the like. The natural flow of water is important to understand, and the ability to read the water pays off here.
FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
