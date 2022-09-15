ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehechapi News

Healthcare district board moves meeting

The September meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has been rescheduled. Instead of its usual meeting time on the third Tuesday of the month, the board will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Booster Club calls on school board to improve sports facilities

Time for updates from the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club was added to the agenda at the Sept. 13 school board meeting, apparently to become a regular feature. President Corey Costelloe shared fundraising reports and recent accomplishments — and also asked Tehachapi Unified School District to do a better job of maintaining its sports facilities and to move forward with planning for new facilities that he said were promised to the community when a bond issue was passed to build the current Tehachapi High School.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Youngsters ready for Kern County Fair

Youngsters from 4-H Clubs in the Tehachapi area will have a number of entries in the Kern County Fair this year. The fair opens in Bakersfield on Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 2. The Junior Livestock show and auction is among popular events at the fair. The fair’s junior...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

CalPortland makes deal to buy Tehachapi cement plant

Two cement plants near Tehachapi will have the same owner sometime next year if a deal announced by Martin Marietta last month goes through. Martin Marietta became the fifth owner of the cement plant just east of the city of Tehachapi last year, finalizing a deal with Lehigh Hanson Inc., to acquire its West Region business for $2.3 billion in cash on Oct. 1. This included the Tehachapi plant once known as Monolith Portland Cement Company. Lehigh purchased the plant in 1995.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi apples season is here

Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season. The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Blood drive sets record

The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron

The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Pen in Hand: Tropical Storm Kay: Doubling the beauty of a rainbow

At least parts of the Tehachapi Mountains recently experienced two recent rain showers, both the result of lingering effects of Tropical Storm Kay, which was referred to as Hurricane Kay when it included wind speeds of 74 mph or greater, and Tropical Storm Kay when wind speeds were between 39 and 74 mph.
TEHACHAPI, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Fishing plunge pools

Even during the severe drought here in the Kern River Valley, there is still flowing water to be found. The Upper Kern River, Lower Kern River and many of the creeks in the higher elevations still have good amounts of flowing water. These natural water flows sometimes carve out some interesting features, such as plunge pools, rifts, eddies and the like. The natural flow of water is important to understand, and the ability to read the water pays off here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

