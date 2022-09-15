Patty Tebon of Algoma has been visiting Swaziland since 2009 to take blankets (40,000-plus to date) and provide assistance through missionary trips. She’ll leave for her next trip Oct. 18 and will stay with ministry partner Nozipho Msibi and her daughters while helping to finish and furnish a preschool, which has been fully funded with the help of Therma-Tron-X in Sturgeon Bay. Tebon will also help to expand a garden to include more income-producing trees, build a chicken coop and purchase starter chickens, and build a children’s play area, all while teaching English to kids and adults.

