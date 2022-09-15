Read full article on original website
Exploring the Canvas
Stephanie Trenchard is more widely known as a glass artist, which means that some people are surprised to learn that she’s been painting for more than 25 years. She described her style as “more about being an object itself, than being a record,” she said. “I would call them color-field paintings with a focus on hue contrast.”
Submit Name Ideas for New Baileys Harbor Park
The Town of Baileys Harbor is accepting name ideas for the public park that will be constructed on the former Nelson property. Email name suggestions to [email protected] with the subject line “Park Name Suggestion” by Sept. 26. The town will not accept family or individual names.
Obituary: Louis John “Lou” Osadjan
Louis John “Lou” Osadjan, previously of Egg Harbor, WI, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI. Lou is preceded in death by his college sweetheart, loving wife, and mother of his four children, Paula Marie (Conlin) Osadjan. Lou is survived by his second wife, Pamela (Pam) S. Davis; his children, Kevin (and Laurie) Osadjan, Marie (Jim Cruger) Osadjan, Todd Osadjan, and Amy Leavitt; his nine grandchildren, Molly (and Nick) Rudolf, Dylan (and Cait) Osadjan, Chantelle Osadjan, Madeline Cruger, Jacob Cruger, TJ Osadjan, Will Leavitt, Sam (and Hannah) Leavitt, and Leah Cruger; and his four.
Challenge Walk in Two Weeks
Later this month, 150-plus people will walk up to 50 miles throughout Door County in an effort to raise more than $300,000 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Challenge Walk MS: Door County will begin Sept. 23, 8 am, at Clark Park in Fish Creek and end Sunday,...
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
Folk Fest Funding Campaign
The Door County Folk Festival has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $8,500 by Nov. 30 to pay for a scholar program, startup needs for the 2023 festival, increased marketing efforts and much more. Read additional details and donate at gofundme.com/f/2022-dcff-fundraiser, or mail a check to DCFF, P.O. Box 25548,...
Youth Empowerment Program
Are you looking for tools to help your child adjust to anxiety or stress? The Mighty Teens Empowerment Project is a seven-week, online art-journal club sponsored by STRIDE Creative that’s open to Door County youth in grades 5-8. The program explores topics such as resilience, coping skills, emotional self-expression...
Door County Civility Project: The Eighth Tool of Civility
We have been given the means to listen to and understand what others are saying with the first seven tools of civility, learning to respond where we agree and express our own ideas. But there are times when one needs to express criticism. With the eighth tool, we learn how to do that constructively.
Nine-Year-Old Circulates Water-Weed Petition
A nine-year-old girl who lives on Cove Road is speaking out about aquatic weeds in the bay of Sturgeon Bay through a petition drive. Kenzie Jeanquart – who was present with her mother, Kristen, for the Sturgeon Bay Common Council meeting Sept. 6 – said she submitted a petition after gathering 29 signatures from residents living along Cove Road and East Vine Court, where aquatic plants have been problematic.
Gibraltar Holds 50-year Class Reunion
The Gibraltar High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year class reunion last week in Sister Bay. (First row, from left): Sally Beckstrom, Patty Quinn, Jill Rogers, Wendy Berndt and Laurie Woerfel; (second row, from left) Dan Barnowsky, Andy Hendrickson, Sheila Petroni, Ann Miller, Vicky Schneider, Pam Hollister, Teresa Martin, Dick Burress, Jerry Lemere and Dan Krowas; (third row, from left) Pete Hilander, Keith Bonnville, Mark Woerfel, Linda Birmingham, Kevin Anderson, Carla Johnson, Greg Sunstrom, Craig Bastian, Fred Lang, Bill Erickson, Gary Stenzel and Dave Kodanko.
Learn How to Prevent Falls
The ADRC of the Lakeshore is offering the Stepping On program, which has been proven to reduce falls in older adults by 31%. Through seven weekly, two-hour sessions, the program – designed for people who are 60 or older – provides strategies to avoid falls, exercises for balance and strength, and visits by guest experts.
Senior Resource Fair
The ADRC of the Lakeshore will present the 17th Kewaunee County Senior Resource Fair on Oct. 6, 9 am – 12 pm, at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg. Forty-plus vendors will be on hand at this free event to make screenings and resources...
Get to Know The League of Women Voters
Members of the League of Women Voters of Door County hope to energize their organization in advance of the busy fall election season during their Get to Know the League meeting Sept. 27, 4-6 pm, at the Baileys Harbor town hall, 2392 Cty F. Prospective, new and experienced members will have a chance to get acquainted and share information about how the organization works, which activities are underway and how to get involved. Refreshments will be provided.
YMCA Welcomes Interim CEO
The Door County YMCA welcomes interim CEO Steve Harty, who joined the organization effective Sept. 7. He has served the YMCA organization in a variety of positions during his 38-year career, retiring in December 2018 after 20 years as the president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “Steve’s reputation as...
Mission Work Continues in Swaziland
Patty Tebon of Algoma has been visiting Swaziland since 2009 to take blankets (40,000-plus to date) and provide assistance through missionary trips. She’ll leave for her next trip Oct. 18 and will stay with ministry partner Nozipho Msibi and her daughters while helping to finish and furnish a preschool, which has been fully funded with the help of Therma-Tron-X in Sturgeon Bay. Tebon will also help to expand a garden to include more income-producing trees, build a chicken coop and purchase starter chickens, and build a children’s play area, all while teaching English to kids and adults.
Plum Island Nuisance Deer Control Program
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue the Nuisance Deer Control Program on Plum Island. Controlling the deer population to sustain healthy forest habitats is one of the primary biological goals for the refuge, but this program also achieves a secondary goal of providing recreational hunting opportunities.
DCU Girls Swimmers Win Dual Meet at Plymouth
The Door County United girls swim team won another road dual meet Thursday, when DCU defeated Plymouth High School, 122-52, scoring points in all the varsity events. “Overall, the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes,” said DCU head coach Kelly Oram-Rankin.
Another Million Dollars Gifted to YMCA Capital Campaign
$9.6 million raised toward the $10.3 million expansion project. Imagine walking 44 laps around the same track several times a week for 23 years (though fewer than 44 in most recent years), racking up roughly 150,000 laps, or about 13,000 miles. That’s what Jim Bunning has done at the indoor track at the Sturgeon Bay YMCA.
More on the Multipurpose Training Facility Southern Door Wants Voters to Approve
The multipurpose training facility that the Southern Door School District wants to build is the most expensive of the projects contained in a $14.9 million capital-improvement plan that the district wants voters to approve in November. Superintendent Chris Peterson confirmed that last week while releasing more detailed descriptions of the...
Letter to the Editor: Raise Taxes Equally and Fairly
STR (short-term-rental) owners work hard and long to provide a better vacation for their customers. Do we get thanked for providing the tax and goods/services dollars to Baileys Harbor? What does the government do to help us? They insult us and ignore the fact that we are already following their proposed rules. You treat us like children and don’t apply these rules to motels and resorts because they are larger? Do you know what legal grandfathering is?
