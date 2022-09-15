Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Joe Manchin swipes at Kyrsten Sinema, arguing she 'made us wait two years' to pass prescription drug reform
"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn't let us go as far as we needed to go," Manchin said in a Friday roundtable.
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan tech bill, says agreement ‘blown up’ by Cruz amendment
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked to pull a committee vote on a bill aimed at giving news outlets the ability to negotiate collectively with tech platforms after she said an adopted amendment offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) impeded the bipartisan agreement senators reached ahead of the Thursday meeting. Members...
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III broke with much of his party on Tuesday to declare Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that the Mexican border is secure to be "dead wrong." Harris told NBC over the weekend that "the border is secure" and that such security is a priority...
Liz Cheney says Kevin McCarthy shouldn't be speaker in a GOP House because he's been 'completely unfaithful to the Constitution'
Cheney said on ABC News that McCarthy has "demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of Speaker."
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
After Sarah Palin's election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked-choice voting 'a scam'
WASHINGTON — After Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sought to discredit the voting system Alaskans chose to implement in their state. Cotton tweeted that Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system "is a scam to rig elections," casting doubt on the...
Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider 'kidnapping' charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
White House says Republican governors shipping migrants to other states is ‘reckless,’ ‘shameful’
Two busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home outside the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.
Nancy Pelosi refuses to say whether she would seek another term as Speaker of the House: 'First we win, then we decide'
Pelosi has predicted that Democrats will hold the chamber, raising questions about whether she'll seek to stay atop the caucus.
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
More Democrats urge Pelosi to keep energy 'side deal' out of funding bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. House oppose fellow party member Senator Joe Manchin's energy-permitting bill that speeds fossil fuel projects including a natural gas pipeline in his state of West Virginia.
Sen. Mike Lee has support of all Republican senators — except one
All current Republican senators apparently support Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s bid for reelection, except one. Sen. Mitt Romney’s name is noticeably absent from the list of 48 senators Lee posted on his campaign Twitter account Friday. “I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we...
How to watch the House January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol attack
The January 6 House Select Committee is resuming its hearings on its investigation of the Capitol insurrection and Trump's role in it.
Chuck Schumer said he doesn't think Democrats will keep control of the House, report says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told some Senate Democrats he believes his party won't keep control of the House, according to a report.
