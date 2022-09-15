Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
No. 12 BYU football deflates early in 41-20 loss to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Talk about a reality check. Just a week following the high of a thrilling double overtime upset over Baylor, No. 12 BYU came crashing down to earth Saturday in an embarrassing 41-20 pillaging at the hands of Oregon. The Cougars didn’t just stumble in Eugene— they...
BYU swim and dive releases 2022-2023 schedule
The men’s team welcomes seven new freshmen to the roster and returns fifth-year swimmers Josue Ramos Dominguez and Javier Nicolas Matta, while the women’s team welcomes nine new freshmen and returns fifth-year senior Brynn Sproul. The swim and dive season officially begins on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:00...
BYU Athletics pauses ROC pass sales until the winter season
ROC pass sales were suspended for the remainder of the fall season, to be resumed for student purchase prior to the winter season. Once sales resume, passes will be sold at the same price: $150 for a student pass and $220 for a guest pass, according to a post by @byuroc on Instagram.
BYU’s blue-collar brigade: the heart and soul of campus
Within every white-collar institution, a blue-collar army keeps everything running – quite literally. The term ‘blue-collar’ was coined in the 1920s and once referred to workers who wore darker clothing to hide dirt. Often stigmatized and connotative of less desirable jobs, the meaning of the term has changed drastically since its inception over 100 years ago. Society relies heavily on the unique skill sets of blue-collar workers nowadays, more than people may realize. BYU is one of those places.
Provo women speak up about running safety
Female BYU student runners speak up about safety in light of the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher who was abducted on her early-morning run in Tennessee earlier in September. According to the annual National Women’s Running Survey, 47% out of 3780 surveyed women said they had...
Eye on the Y: BYU student and graduate find a way to extend cadaver longevity, BYU professor and students help discover first known depictions of two biblical heroines
BYU student Ayden Olsen and graduate Craig Reeves worked together to find that glycerol is an effective humectant to combat the drying and aging of cadavers in the BYU anatomy lab. The two presented their findings at the College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) conference in Nov. 2021 and won first place.
BYU nutrition professor shares how to eat healthy on a budget
BYU nutrition professor Sarah Bellini shared start-of-semester tips and encouragement for students trying to eat healthy on a budget. Cooking a well-balanced meal doesn’t need to be expensive or time consuming. According to Bellini, it’s something every student can easily do—once they know what to look for.
Dr. Yolanda Pierce shares three lessons learned through interfaith work
The Dean of the Howard University Divinity School, Dr. Yolanda Pierce, spoke to the BYU community and guests on Sept. 15 about early Black American religion and Interfaith opportunities. Those in attendance included President and Sister Worthen, deans, faculty members, special guests and students. One of those students in attendance...
