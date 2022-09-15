Read full article on original website
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video
Local group plays a release party on September 30 at the Rialto Theatre
whbc.com
Palace to Open Doors Early for Live Showing of Queen’s Funeral
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you want to see all the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on the “really big” screen, the Palace Theatre in Canton is your ticket. And it’s actually a free ticket. There’s no charge to get...
Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists
A release party takes place in October at the Akron Recording Company
5 things to do in NEO: Film Festivals, Cleveland pinball show and more
The 11th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m., and it continues for nine days with film screenings at Shaker Square’s Atlas Cinemas. Since 2012, GCUFF has been a platform for celebrating African American filmmakers and enriching Black culture through cinema. Enjoy feature documentaries, short films, panel discussions and symposiums that center around this year’s theme of Afrofuturism.
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Forrest Hills community strives to save Rockefeller styled home in neighborhood
The Cottage in Cleveland Heights was the sales office for John D. Rockefeller, but its foundation is sinking. Now, the neighborhood is banding together to save it.
Chip Tha Ripper returns to Cleveland for Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing Festival
The West Bank of the Flats will be filled with live music this weekend with big-name acts, from hip-hop to folk and electronica. The first-ever Moon Man’s Landing Festival, put on by Grammy Award-winning rapper Kid Cudi, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17. Haim, Playboi Carti, Pusha T and...
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week
“It helps kids learn so many things, not just music"
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
Build-A-Bear Workshop puts a different spin on its newest store
Build-A-Bear Workshop has gone pro. The specialty retailer has opened in the “fan engagement zone” at Hall of Fame Village, a new sports, and entertainment destination that surrounds the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The new Build-A-Bear combines the retailer’s signature experience with football-inspired graphics...
Stewie looking for walking buddy
AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde
CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
Ohio cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days
Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?
The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
