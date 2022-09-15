ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron, OH
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
ideastream.org

5 things to do in NEO: Film Festivals, Cleveland pinball show and more

The 11th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m., and it continues for nine days with film screenings at Shaker Square’s Atlas Cinemas. Since 2012, GCUFF has been a platform for celebrating African American filmmakers and enriching Black culture through cinema. Enjoy feature documentaries, short films, panel discussions and symposiums that center around this year’s theme of Afrofuturism.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
chainstoreage.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop puts a different spin on its newest store

Build-A-Bear Workshop has gone pro. The specialty retailer has opened in the “fan engagement zone” at Hall of Fame Village, a new sports, and entertainment destination that surrounds the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The new Build-A-Bear combines the retailer’s signature experience with football-inspired graphics...
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

JAY DIY: Building a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde

CLEVELAND — One of the things I love about woodworking is that I can help my family and friends with projects. And, that’s the basis for this next JAY DIY I'm sharing with our 3News viewers. Going into it, I knew it was going to be a big project, but when my friends and 3News colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. came calling, I just couldn’t say no.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?

The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
CANTON, OH

