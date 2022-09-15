ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monhegan, ME

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Monhegan, ME
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kingsbury
Person
Cameron
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mako Shark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC News

NBC News

467K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy