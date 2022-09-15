ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility

CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
fox32chicago.com

Man in backyard on Chicago's South Side wounded in drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood. Around 6:15 p.m., police say the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of South Cregier Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove down an alley and someone inside fired shots.
CBS Chicago

Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
fox32chicago.com

1 killed by gunfire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old was fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the victim was stand with a group on people on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when shots were fired from a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Stroger...
Block Club Chicago

A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 2 fatally, while sitting on porch on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., four people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans when they were struck by gunfire, police said. According to preliminary information,...
fox32chicago.com

Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
