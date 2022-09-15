Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility
CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
blockclubchicago.org
Former Home To La Luce Has ‘Deteriorated’ Despite Landmark Status: Preservationists
WEST LOOP — The former home of La Luce Italian restaurant, which gained landmark status last year, has severely deteriorated in recent months, preservationists said. Residents and preservationists fought hard to save the building and get it landmark status, which was granted in June 2021. But the former Schlitz...
fox32chicago.com
Man in backyard on Chicago's South Side wounded in drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood. Around 6:15 p.m., police say the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of South Cregier Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove down an alley and someone inside fired shots.
Man shot in head on Chicago's West Side
A man was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed by gunfire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old was fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the victim was stand with a group on people on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when shots were fired from a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Stroger...
fox32chicago.com
'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side
CHICAGO - Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday. It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to...
A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
blockclubchicago.org
National Sailing Championship Launches In Lake Michigan Off Monroe Harbor Starting Thursday
CHICAGO — A four-day national sailing competition will take off Thursday from Monroe Harbor. The Chicago Yacht Club, 400 E. Monroe St., will host this year’s J/88 North American Championships. The J/88 is a 29-foot keelboat that typically sails with a crew of six people, according to organizers.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
fox32chicago.com
4 shot, 2 fatally, while sitting on porch on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., four people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans when they were struck by gunfire, police said. According to preliminary information,...
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m. The...
