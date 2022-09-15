ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville police release redacted audio of call during stabbing at Northside High School

By Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan, Claire Curry
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have released 26 minutes of redacted audio from the 911 call and further conversations after the stabbing incident that happened at Northside High School on Sept. 1.

The 26 minute, 25 second audio has a number of blank areas that indicate the audio has been removed. It does mention that assistance was needed at the school but does not have the specifics of the incident. The audio does mention the incident happened on the second floor of the school near the media center.

A student was killed in the stabbing. Another student was injured and a teacher suffered an injury trying to break up the actions of the students. Jacksonville police arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Community still in shock after student stabbing death

Safety, mental health on minds of parents, school officials after stabbing death

The students’ names have not been released because they are minors.

