Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky to receive federal funds for electric vehicle corridor
Kentucky is on a path to continue building up its infrastructure for electric vehicles.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky gets federal approval to build EV charging network
Kentucky has received federal approval for a plan to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The initial $70 million planned network will focus on the state's busiest corridors such as interstates and parkways. It's another step in Kentucky's rise to the forefront of the electric vehicle universe, following the investment of more than $9 billion in the Commonwealth to build EV battery production facilities and associated industries.
WKYT 27
Execs with company offered contract for Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
Kentucky starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system
KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
WTVQ
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
Kentucky ranked second highest in job resignation rates
How high are resignation rates in Kentucky?
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about...
Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages
Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman becomes Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is a former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery, 30, has been training for three years to pilot the F35A Lightning II, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, she took her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Northern Kentucky
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along westbound I-275 at State Route 9 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Friday evening. Click the...
wymt.com
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1