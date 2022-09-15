ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky gets federal approval to build EV charging network

Kentucky has received federal approval for a plan to build a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The initial $70 million planned network will focus on the state's busiest corridors such as interstates and parkways. It's another step in Kentucky's rise to the forefront of the electric vehicle universe, following the investment of more than $9 billion in the Commonwealth to build EV battery production facilities and associated industries.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
FRANKFORT, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Kytc#Ev#Nevi
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman becomes Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is a former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery, 30, has been training for three years to pilot the F35A Lightning II, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, she took her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Northern Kentucky

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along westbound I-275 at State Route 9 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Friday evening. Click the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
