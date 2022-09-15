Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO