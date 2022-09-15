ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Guest artist Janelle Ott to present concert at NSU Sept. 19

Bassonist Janelle Ott will present a concert at Northwestern State University on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. She will perform works by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Isang Yun, Malcolm Arnold and Amber...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

BPCC on location registration event set for Sept. 17

Bossier Parish Community College is bringing the college registration process to Natchitoches and its surrounding community with its next ‘BPCC On Location’ event. BPCC On Location offers a personalized, one-stop registration for new students. A team of faculty and staff will be available to help prospective students with admissions, financial aid, the college entrance process, and will be able to complete course registration process in advance for up to an entire year of classes.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

BOM Bank wins bid for Train Depot rehabilitation project

BOM Bank has received the bid to fund a $2 million loan for the City of Natchitoches’ Train Depot Rehabilitation Project. The City of Natchitoches, Cane River National Heritage Area (CRNHA), Cane River Creole National Historical Park (CRNHP) and DSW Construction hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Depot Rehabilitation Project Jan. 13.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Obituaries
City
Winnfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Natchitoches Times

NSU Fall Career Fair to be held September 27

Northwestern State University’s Office of Counseling and Career Services will hold its Fall Career Fair on Tuesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom. The event is open to both undergraduate and graduate students at NSU who would like to meet and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Cook up some fun at Meatpie Festival that will have kids activities, motorcycle run, and more

The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival will celebrate its 20th year on the downtown riverbank the weekend of Sept. 16-17. The festival includes activities for everyone with the Brewfest beer tasting Friday evening, Christian youth group performances Saturday morning, and a climbing wall and bouncing inflatables for children throughout the free to attend event.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
L'Observateur

Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
KTAL

BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU Celebration of Diversity Concert Series to begin Sept. 20

The Celebration of Diversity Concert Series will begin its season with a performance celebrating the diverse repertoire of Latin American and Iberian composers on Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Faculty...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Italian Catholic#City Bank Trust Co#Lesche Club#St Mary S School Board#Nsu Football
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI

A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
Natchitoches Times

Parish Council Meeting Agenda for Sept. 19, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING HEARING – REGULAR MEETING. PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA. Interim Public Works Director – Mr. Dustin Hightower. OCS Executive Director – Ms. Sharon Harris. Parish Treasurer – Ms. Julie Lockhart. Planning and Zoning –...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
BALL, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Panthers blanked by Arcadia

Lincoln Preparatory School saw the wheels come off early as turnovers plagued the Panthers all game long in a 44-0 loss at Arcadia Friday night at Hornets Stadium. The Panthers forced a fumble on the game’s opening series to set themselves up in solid field position as they drove down to the Arcadia 25-yard line.
ARCADIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy