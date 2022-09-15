Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
Guest artist Janelle Ott to present concert at NSU Sept. 19
Bassonist Janelle Ott will present a concert at Northwestern State University on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. She will perform works by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Isang Yun, Malcolm Arnold and Amber...
Natchitoches Times
BPCC on location registration event set for Sept. 17
Bossier Parish Community College is bringing the college registration process to Natchitoches and its surrounding community with its next ‘BPCC On Location’ event. BPCC On Location offers a personalized, one-stop registration for new students. A team of faculty and staff will be available to help prospective students with admissions, financial aid, the college entrance process, and will be able to complete course registration process in advance for up to an entire year of classes.
Natchitoches Times
BOM Bank wins bid for Train Depot rehabilitation project
BOM Bank has received the bid to fund a $2 million loan for the City of Natchitoches’ Train Depot Rehabilitation Project. The City of Natchitoches, Cane River National Heritage Area (CRNHA), Cane River Creole National Historical Park (CRNHP) and DSW Construction hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Depot Rehabilitation Project Jan. 13.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Fall Career Fair to be held September 27
Northwestern State University’s Office of Counseling and Career Services will hold its Fall Career Fair on Tuesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom. The event is open to both undergraduate and graduate students at NSU who would like to meet and...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
Natchitoches Times
Cook up some fun at Meatpie Festival that will have kids activities, motorcycle run, and more
The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival will celebrate its 20th year on the downtown riverbank the weekend of Sept. 16-17. The festival includes activities for everyone with the Brewfest beer tasting Friday evening, Christian youth group performances Saturday morning, and a climbing wall and bouncing inflatables for children throughout the free to attend event.
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Celebration of Diversity Concert Series to begin Sept. 20
The Celebration of Diversity Concert Series will begin its season with a performance celebrating the diverse repertoire of Latin American and Iberian composers on Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Faculty...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
kalb.com
Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
Natchitoches Times
Parish Council Meeting Agenda for Sept. 19, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING HEARING – REGULAR MEETING. PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA. Interim Public Works Director – Mr. Dustin Hightower. OCS Executive Director – Ms. Sharon Harris. Parish Treasurer – Ms. Julie Lockhart. Planning and Zoning –...
kalb.com
Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15. The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers blanked by Arcadia
Lincoln Preparatory School saw the wheels come off early as turnovers plagued the Panthers all game long in a 44-0 loss at Arcadia Friday night at Hornets Stadium. The Panthers forced a fumble on the game’s opening series to set themselves up in solid field position as they drove down to the Arcadia 25-yard line.
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
