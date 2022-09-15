TRUMBULL — The town is asking residents for suggestions on how to spend roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in ARPA funds, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance met for roughly three hours to listen to presentations from the first selectman and various department heads on potential uses for the money.

