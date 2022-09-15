ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

New Haven alders to examine school board bid procedures amid concerns

NEW HAVEN — Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers, D-23, will set up a “working group” to review the way the board interacts with the Board of Education after a school board member raised concerns about bidding before the alders’ Finance Committee. School board member Darnell...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal

FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull seeks community's thoughts on how to spend $5 million in federal funds

TRUMBULL — The town is asking residents for suggestions on how to spend roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in ARPA funds, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance met for roughly three hours to listen to presentations from the first selectman and various department heads on potential uses for the money.
TRUMBULL, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Self-storage site coming to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue

SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building. The new building and parking area will...
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M

The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT

