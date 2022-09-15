Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
Register Citizen
Fairfield schools address 'significant heat concerns' for buildings without AC
FAIRFIELD — Residents raised concerns recently about the heat and lack of air conditioning in the town's public schools. Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale said there was talk on social media, as well as a few emails sent to the board from parents and teachers, about the heat in Dwight Elementary School.
Register Citizen
New Haven alders to examine school board bid procedures amid concerns
NEW HAVEN — Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers, D-23, will set up a “working group” to review the way the board interacts with the Board of Education after a school board member raised concerns about bidding before the alders’ Finance Committee. School board member Darnell...
Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.
NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
Register Citizen
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
Register Citizen
In New Haven, two developers present plans for Strong School site in Fair Haven
NEW HAVEN — After 12 years of the former Strong School sitting vacant on Grand Avenue in Fair Haven — and several previous attempts to redevelop it — there’s hope that it finally may get new use as a mix of market rate apartments and affordable housing.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Register Citizen
Trumbull seeks community's thoughts on how to spend $5 million in federal funds
TRUMBULL — The town is asking residents for suggestions on how to spend roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in ARPA funds, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance met for roughly three hours to listen to presentations from the first selectman and various department heads on potential uses for the money.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
sheltonherald.com
Self-storage site coming to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building. The new building and parking area will...
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Register Citizen
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
The Republican candidate for governor argued the law "simply hasn't worked" and said the state should work with towns on affordable housing.
Utility bill break upcoming for Rockland residents
Rockland residents are going to see relief on their energy bills by the end of the year even as utility companies predict higher than usual fuel costs this winter.
wiltonbulletin.com
Our Lady of Fatima closed school in Wilton ‘not for sale,’ Rev. says
WILTON — The school building on the Our Lady of Fatima campus remains mostly unused following the shuttering of its Pre-K to 8th grade Catholic academy over the summer. But Rev. Reggie Norman, the parish’s pastor, said that might not be the case for much longer. He said...
Register Citizen
CT has been testing wastewater for polio as New York faces state of emergency
In light of polio being detected in various New York communities, Connecticut has been testing the wastewater in some local municipalities to ensure the life-threatening disease has not yet reached this state. A case of polio was detected in Rockland County in July - the first case in the United...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
