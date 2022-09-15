This is your chance to play an important part in the 2022 race for Governor of Illinois! Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for two televised debates hosted and produced by Nexstar Media Group and our partners at AARP and Illinois State University. The debates will take place on October 6, on the ISU campus in Normal and then again on October 18, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO