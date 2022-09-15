Read full article on original website
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
This is your chance to play an important part in the 2022 race for Governor of Illinois! Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for two televised debates hosted and produced by Nexstar Media Group and our partners at AARP and Illinois State University. The debates will take place on October 6, on the ISU campus in Normal and then again on October 18, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.
MOKENA, Ill. (WGN) — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been a beautiful week with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, but the weather pattern will become more active this weekend with summer-like heat building in after. Key Takeaways. Non-severe storms possible Saturday night & Sunday morning. Severe storms possible Sunday evening. Damaging...
