East Hampton, CT

WTNH

Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Corrections officer charged with illegally collecting workers' compensation, transportation benefits

ROCKY HILL — A Massachusetts man is charged with illegally collecting workers’ compensation and transportation benefits while working for the state of Connecticut, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Officials said Matthew Hubbard, 54, of Agawam, Mass., was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public...
AGAWAM, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide

STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line

MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say

STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
STAMFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
NewsTimes

Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'

ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
ROXBURY, CT
Register Citizen

New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer

NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

