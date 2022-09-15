Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Related
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
Register Citizen
Officials: Corrections officer charged with illegally collecting workers' compensation, transportation benefits
ROCKY HILL — A Massachusetts man is charged with illegally collecting workers’ compensation and transportation benefits while working for the state of Connecticut, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Officials said Matthew Hubbard, 54, of Agawam, Mass., was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public...
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall
TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
New Britain Herald
Federal officials say man who took plea deal had numerous firearms in Newington residence, including untraceable 'ghost guns'
A Newington man has pleaded guilty in federal court after authorities said he was found with numerous firearms, including “ghost guns” that are untraceable for law enforcement. Glen Dauphin, 50, entered his plea during a hearing last week in federal court in Bridgeport. He is free on $200,000...
Register Citizen
Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide
STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of assaulting security, biting officer at Milford restaurant
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is accused of assaulting security and biting a police officer at a Milford restaurant on Sunday. Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, jumped over the barrier at the Stonebridge restaurant after staff asked her to leave and wait in line. Meckley assaulted...
Register Citizen
Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line
MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
Corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Dutchess County correctional facility
Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, is charged with attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
Register Citizen
Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say
STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
NewsTimes
Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'
ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
Register Citizen
New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer
NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
Register Citizen
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
Comments / 1