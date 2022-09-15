TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO