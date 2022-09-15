The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO