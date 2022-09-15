ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present

Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron

During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Sudbury#Hepatitis B#Immunization
MedicalXpress

Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death

Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it

For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms – dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death – in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus the causes COVID-19. Those studies revealed that patients with...
SCIENCE
earth.com

First Covid infection affects future immune responses

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?

CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Healthline

CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know

The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. ​The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns

The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
KIDS
The Independent

End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hep

Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFAE

North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year, experts warn

Experts are warning that North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year based on reports from the Southern Hemisphere. In Australia, this year’s flu season hit the country harder and earlier. That could be bad news for North Carolina, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health. She said what happens in places like Australia, south of the equator, can often predict what happens in places like the U.S., north of the equator, because the seasons are reversed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

COVID-19 vaccine boosters well-tolerated during pregnancy, lactation

People who were pregnant or lactating when they received a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine tolerated it well, according to the results of a prospective cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. “Although studies have shown the COVID-19 primary vaccine series to be well-tolerated and safe for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Enterovirus is circulating in Finland more than usual

There have been more cases of enteroviruses reported to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) than usual. Most of the cases have mild symptoms, but at least in Turku, pediatric patients have also had to be hospitalized due to shortness of breath symptoms. Enterovirus D68 has been found in these patients, which usually only causes mild respiratory symptoms, but sometimes also shortness of breath or pneumonia.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy