Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present
Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 hospitalization rates higher in unvaccinated during Omicron
During the Omicron variant COVID-19 spike, unvaccinated adults were more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults, and hospitalization rates were lowest among those vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Fiona P. Havers, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms – dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death – in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus the causes COVID-19. Those studies revealed that patients with...
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?
CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
Healthline
CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know
The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
Smithonian
Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns
The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
KIDS・
End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation
The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year, experts warn
Experts are warning that North Carolina’s flu season may be worse this year based on reports from the Southern Hemisphere. In Australia, this year’s flu season hit the country harder and earlier. That could be bad news for North Carolina, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health. She said what happens in places like Australia, south of the equator, can often predict what happens in places like the U.S., north of the equator, because the seasons are reversed.
Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.
healio.com
COVID-19 vaccine boosters well-tolerated during pregnancy, lactation
People who were pregnant or lactating when they received a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine tolerated it well, according to the results of a prospective cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. “Although studies have shown the COVID-19 primary vaccine series to be well-tolerated and safe for...
Effectiveness of Monkeypox Vaccine Is Questionable, Especially When the Virus Has Mutated
But they are the best we’ve got. If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 60,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Enterovirus is circulating in Finland more than usual
There have been more cases of enteroviruses reported to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) than usual. Most of the cases have mild symptoms, but at least in Turku, pediatric patients have also had to be hospitalized due to shortness of breath symptoms. Enterovirus D68 has been found in these patients, which usually only causes mild respiratory symptoms, but sometimes also shortness of breath or pneumonia.
Comments / 0